Delhi: AAP councillor jumps into sewage to clean it, gets milk bath later

With the municipal elections nearing in the national capital, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor from East Delhi jumped into a pool of sewage in Shastri Park to clean it. By doing this, he tried to make a dramatic point to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led civic body.

Identified as Haseeb-ul-Hasan, the AAP councillor was recorded in a stinking and chest deep sewage drain where he used a rake to clean the floating debris.

After the clean-up, his supporters bathed him in milk which was much in the style of actor Anil Kapoor’s movie Nayak. The incident came to light after people started recording the AAP councillor being given a milk bath.

WATCH: Drama peaks as MCD elections come closer, AAP corporator turns Anil Kapoor from Bollywood movie Nayak. AAP corporator Hasib Al Hassan Jumps into a drain in East Delhi to clean it, takes a milk bath later. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1lOwV6tATX — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) March 22, 2022



On speaking about his act, Hasan said that the drain, which was overflowing, needed attention. Despite the locals complaining to BJP councillors and local MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai, no timely help was given; so, Hasan decided to do clean the drain by himself.

According to reports, the matter was also discussed in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Legislative Assembly.

For the past few weeks, AAP and BJP members have clashed over the Centre's plan to combine the three civic bodies of the national capital. A bill to merge the Delhi Municipal Corporations also received the Union cabinet's nod on Tuesday.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill will be listed in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. This bill will merge the South, North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations together. However, AAP has criticised and questioned the timing of the bill, which is expected to impact the civic polls slated to be held in April.

