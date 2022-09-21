New Delhi: Four people were killed and two injured after an unidentified speeding truck ran over people sleeping on the road divider in Delhi’s Seemapuri on Tuesday, said police.

Police said the incident took place around 1:51am when the truck was crossing DTC Depot red light in Seemapuri.

Delhi | An unknown speeding truck mowed down 4 people & injured 2 persons who were sleeping on the road divider, while crossing DTC Depot Redlight in Seemapuri: Police https://t.co/71EgsKQFo6 pic.twitter.com/iRT2HlodJU — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

“Two people died on the spot, one was declared brought dead and the fourth died during initial treatment,” said police.

Police said the driver fled the spot with the truck after the incident. Multiple police teams have been formed and a search is on to nab the accused, they added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.