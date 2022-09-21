India

Delhi: 4 killed as speeding truck runs over people sleeping on road divider in Seemapuri

'Two people died on the spot, one was declared brought dead and the fourth died during initial treatment,' said police.

FP Staff September 21, 2022 09:08:33 IST
Delhi: 4 killed as speeding truck runs over people sleeping on road divider in Seemapuri

Police said the incident took place at 1:51 am when the truck was crossing DTC Depot red light in Seemapuri. ANI

New Delhi: Four people were killed and two injured after an unidentified speeding truck ran over people sleeping on the road divider in Delhi’s Seemapuri on Tuesday, said police.

Police said the incident took place around 1:51am when the truck was crossing DTC Depot red light in Seemapuri.

“Two people died on the spot, one was declared brought dead and the fourth died during initial treatment,” said police.

Police said the driver fled the spot with the truck after the incident. Multiple police teams have been formed and a search is on to nab the accused, they added.

