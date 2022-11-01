Delhi: 2 dead, several trapped in massive fire at footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area
The fire broke out on the second floor and engulfed three floors of a footwear factory in Narela. As many as 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames
New Delhi: At least two people were killed after a massive fire broke out at Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Tuesday morning.
As per reports, the fire broke out on the second floor and engulfed three floors of a footwear factory in Narela. As many as 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
“The incident of fire occurred in a footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area. A few are injured and have been shifted to hospital, all are stable and have minor injuries. Two people died and their identity is being established,” Delhi Police said in a statement.
Rescue operation underway
While several people are still feared trapped inside the factory where the fire broke out, 20 of those inside have been pulled out of the building and sent to a nearby hospital.
The fire department received a call about the blaze at the leather factory in Narela around 9:35 am today morning.
The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.
Further details are awaited
