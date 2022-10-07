New Delhi: An 11-year-old girl student at a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Delhi was allegedly gang-raped by two seniors inside their school washroom. Police have registered by a case into the matter and have initiated investigation.

The alleged gang-rape incident in the Delhi school took place in July. The minor approached the police on Tuesday this week.

Notices have been sent by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to the school and the Delhi Police over the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth, said: “A case under relevant sections of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act has been registered. No one has been apprehended so far.”

11-year-old girl gang-raped in Delhi school

The girl alleged that in incident took place in July when she was going to her classroom in the Kendriya Vidyalaya. She accidently collided with two boys who were studying in the same school in classes 11 and 12.

The minor further said that she apologised to the senior boys, but they started abusing her and forcefully took her inside a toilet in the school. They then locked the door of the washroom from inside and raped her.

School teacher knew about the incident but tried to hush up the matter

The victim said that when went to her teacher and informed about the incident. She was then told that the boys had been expelled and the matter was allegedly hushed up.

“The girl has alleged that her school teacher tried to hush up the matter. It is very unfortunate that even schools are unsafe for children in the capital,” DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said.

The school authorities, however, claimed that the incident wasn’t reported by the victim or her parents to the principal. They further claimed the alleged gang-rape incident came to fore only when the 11-year-old approached the police.

“We got to know after the matter was reported to the police and they started the investigation. No student has been expelled from the school. The regional office has initiated an inquiry and a detailed response will be sent to DCW. We are fully cooperating with the police in the investigation,” a senior school official said.

With inputs from agencies

