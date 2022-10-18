DefExpo 2022: India to export Pinaka rocket launcher to Armenia; Nigeria, Indonesia show interest

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): India is set to export the indigenously manufactured Pinaka rocket launcher for the first time. According to the company manufacturing the weapons system, an export order has been received from Armenia, to be completed within two years.

Nigeria and Indonesia are reportedly next in line to buy the upgraded version of the Pinaka rocket launcher.

“Life and range of upgraded Pinaka rocket launchers is more, despite price being almost same. We’ve received export order from Armenia, to be completed within 2 years. Both Nigeria and Indonesia have also expressed interest,” Satyanarayan Nuwal, Solar Industries Chairman, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

India’s export of the Pinaka rocket launcher to Armenia is signifcant, since the eastern European country is engaged in an armed conflict with Azerbaijan. With Turkey – which has recently towed the Pakistan line on Kashmir – the main backer of Azerbaijan, this move by India is a significant geo-political move.

Named after the legendary bow of Lord Shiva, the Pinaka rocket launcher saw action for the first during the Kargil War, where it was successful in neutralising Pakistan Army positions on the mountain tops. It has since been inducted into the Indian Army in large numbers. The upgraded version of the Pinaka rocket launcher reportedly has a range in excess of 90 kilometers.

The Pinaka rocket launcher is being showcased at DefExpo 2022, India’s largest-ever defence exhibition, which is being held in the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat from October 18 to 22.

A host defence manufacturers are attending the DefExpo 2022 which is aimed at promoting India’s domestic defence industry in line with the Indian government’s intitiative of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

The participants at DefExpo-2022 will get to showcase their equipment and weaons systems. They will also be able to explore the possibilities of forging business partnerships with the Indian defence industry.

A total of 75 countries, 33 ministers from foreign nations, and 1,340 Indian companies are taking part in the DefExpo 2022.

