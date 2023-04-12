Defence Ministry to buy hundreds of electric light vehicles for Indian Army, IAF

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry is seeking potential bidders for the procurement of 439 light electric vehicles for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

According to media reports, 415 of these electric light vehicles will be procured for the Indian Army while 24 will be given to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Apart from this, the defence ministry will also procure 35 fast chargers for these electric light vehicles of which 29 will go to the Indian Army and 6 to the IAF.

These electric light vehicles will be procured under the “Buy (Indian-IDDM)” category with at least 50% indigenous content.

According to the conditions set down by the ministry of defence, these electric light vehicles should be capable of reaching speeds of up to 120 kmph and have a range of 400 km.

These vehicles should also be able to carry payloads of 900 kg and have a motor life of at least 8 years or 160,000 km.

The Indian Army intends to conduct field evaluation trials with suppliers that submit bids. In order to attain net zero carbon emissions, the Indian Army plans to replace its current fleet of Light vehicles with electric ones that are powered by Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) technology.

