Defence ministry inks deal for dual role Surface-to-Surface BrahMos missile

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Thursday signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd (BAPL) for the acquisition of additional dual-role capable surface- to-surface BrahMos missiles at an overall approximate cost of Rs 1700 crores.

Continuing with its focus on self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector, the Union ministry signed a deal to acquire surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles capable of being used additionally in a dual role. The deal was signed under the “Buy-Indian” Category at an estimated cost of Rs 1700 crores, a defence ministry statement said.

Earlier this year, in March, India had successfully test-fired a surface-to-surface cruise missile BrahMos at the Andaman and Nicobar island. The extended-range missile was able to hit the target with precision and accuracy.

According to the ministry statement, the deal is likely to provide a further impetus to indigenous production of weapon and ammunition with active participation of the domestic defence manufacturing sector.

“It is notable that BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd is a Joint Venture (JV) between India and Russia making crucial contribution to augment the new generation Surface-to-Surface Missiles (SSMs) with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks,” the ministry’s statement read.

With the induction of the new surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles, the military capability of India’s defence forces are likely to be enhanced and the acquisition is also likely to meet the target of being prepared for sudden warfare at all times.

Post Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February this year and the Chinese aggression on India’s eastern Ladakh theatre in June 2020, where demilitarization is still taking place, the country’s focus on self-reliance in defence manufacturing and being alert and prepared to take on aggressive opponents at all times has been one of the priorities of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

