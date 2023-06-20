Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate International Yoga Day on INS Vikrant

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate International Yoga Day with Indian Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant on Wednesday.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, his wife and President of Naval Welfare and Wellness Association Kala Hari Kumar, and other senior officers of the Navy and the Ministry of Defence will be present during the event, ministry officials said on Tuesday.

The event will also be participated by army personnel including ‘Agniveers’ to “embrace the spirit of unity and well-being”, the ministry’s statement read.

Singh will address the gathering after the event.

The Navy will also stream an exclusive video on its outreach activities emphasising the theme ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’, while its units deployed in the Indian Ocean Region will visit various ports of friendly countries to spread the message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which is also the theme for the International Yoga Day this year, according to the statement.

The defence minister will later inaugurate the Integrated Simulator Complex (ISC) ‘Dhruv’ in Kochi’s Souther Navy Command. ISC ‘Dhruv’ hosts indigenously built modern simulators which will significantly enhance practical training in the Indian Navy.

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead Yoga Day celebrations with over 180 nations at the UN headquarters in New York.

“Yoga unites millions of people across the globe,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday ahead of International Yoga Day.

“Yoga unites. It unites body and mind, humanity and nature, and millions of people across the globe, for whom it is a source of strength, harmony, and peace. In a dangerous and divided world, the benefits of this ancient practice are particularly precious,” Guterres said.

With inputs from agencies

