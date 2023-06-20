Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate International Yoga Day on INS Vikrant
The defence minister will later inaugurate the Integrated Simulator Complex (ISC) 'Dhruv' in Kochi's Souther Navy Command. ISC 'Dhruv' hosts indigenously built modern simulators which will significantly enhance practical training in the Indian Navy
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate International Yoga Day with Indian Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant on Wednesday.
Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, his wife and President of Naval Welfare and Wellness Association Kala Hari Kumar, and other senior officers of the Navy and the Ministry of Defence will be present during the event, ministry officials said on Tuesday.
The event will also be participated by army personnel including ‘Agniveers’ to “embrace the spirit of unity and well-being”, the ministry’s statement read.
Related Articles
Singh will address the gathering after the event.
The Navy will also stream an exclusive video on its outreach activities emphasising the theme ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’, while its units deployed in the Indian Ocean Region will visit various ports of friendly countries to spread the message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which is also the theme for the International Yoga Day this year, according to the statement.
The defence minister will later inaugurate the Integrated Simulator Complex (ISC) ‘Dhruv’ in Kochi’s Souther Navy Command. ISC ‘Dhruv’ hosts indigenously built modern simulators which will significantly enhance practical training in the Indian Navy.
International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead Yoga Day celebrations with over 180 nations at the UN headquarters in New York.
“Yoga unites millions of people across the globe,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday ahead of International Yoga Day.
“Yoga unites. It unites body and mind, humanity and nature, and millions of people across the globe, for whom it is a source of strength, harmony, and peace. In a dangerous and divided world, the benefits of this ancient practice are particularly precious,” Guterres said.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Modi in US: Why PM's sixth visit to the US is even more significant than past trips
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for his first state visit to the United States, starting 22 June. It is the first time since 2009 that an Indian leader has been accorded this honour. The PM is also only the third world leader to be invited by President Joe Biden since coming to power in 2020
Yoga, meal with the Bidens, meet with CEOs: PM Modi’s packed days during US visit
PM Narendra Modi will make his first official state visit to the US from 21 June to 24 June. In New York, he will lead the International Yoga Day event at the UN Secretariat. He will then head to Washington where he will hold bilaterals with Joe Biden, address US Congress and meet the diaspora
Yoga: The great Bharatiya knowledge system that unites physical self with metaphysical beyond
‘Yog’ is a holistic science of human well-being, and it helps to unite with the whole cosmos with endless cosmic intelligence