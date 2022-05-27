Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes sea sortie in INS Khanderi Submarine in Arabian Sea

Singh took sea sortie in a Kalvari class submarine INS Khandari off the coast of Karwar after inspecting the naval base in Karwar, Karnataka

Karwar: Preparations made by the Indian Navy are not a provocation to any aggression but it guarantees peace and prosperity to the region, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.

He took sea sortie in a Kalvari class submarine INS Khandari off the coast of Karwar after inspecting the naval base in Karwar, Karnataka.

Singh was in Karwar for a two-day visit to Naval Base.

“Whatever I have seen today and experienced, I am assured that the Indian Navy is capable of vigilant, variant and victorious in every situation,” Singh said.