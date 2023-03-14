Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds high-level meeting on LAC infrastructure

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held an important meeting with the Chief Ministers of the border states and top officials of the Central Government on Tuesday.

In this meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which lasted for about one and a half hours, the infrastructure on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) adjacent to China was mainly discussed.

In this meeting, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Energy Minister RK Singh, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishna, Vice President of Ladakh BD Mishra besides Chief of Army and Air Force and CDS Anil Chauhan took part.

According to reports, during this meeting a discussion was held on development work in the northern border of the country, basic facilities on the border and better employment policy for the citizens living there.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh met Defense Minister Rajnath Singh last Tuesday and urged him to strengthen basic infrastructure in the border areas of the state and speed up the construction of roads.

Punjab CM Sukhwinder Singh said that the strengthening of basic infrastructure in the border areas is very important for the country and in view of the difficult geographical conditions of the state, it will also prove helpful for the state, because roads are the main means of connectivity here. At the same time, the Defence Minister had assured to provide all possible help to the state.

