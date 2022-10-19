Defence Expo 2022 marks new beginning for India's defence industry: PM Modi
PM Modi asserted that the Defence Expo 2022 marks a new beginning for India's domestic defence production which will eventually enable the country to reduce its dependency on foreign imports
Gandhinagar (Gujarat): PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of 52 Wing Air Force Station Deesa during the inauguration ceremony of the Defence Expo 2022 at Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Wednesday.
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi expressed the hope that the Defence Expo 2022 will spur new growth in the domestic defence industry of India.
“Defence Expo used to be held in our country earlier too but Defence Expo 2022 is unprecedented. It’s the symbol of a new beginning. It’s the first such Defence Expo in the country where only Indian companies are participating, where there are only Made in India defence equipment,” PM Modi said.
“Defence Expo 2022 is displaying a grand picture of the new India, the resolution for which was taken by us during ‘Amrit Kaal’. It has the nation’s development, states’ participation, youth power, young dreams, young courage and youth’s capabilities,” he added.
PM Modi also asserted that the Defence Expo 2022 marks a new beginning for India’s domestic defence production which will eventually enable the country to reduce its dependency on foreign imports.
“The biggest Defence Expo of the country so far has marked an emphatic beginning of a new future. I know that this has also caused inconvenience to some countries but several countries, with a positive mindset, have come with us,” PM Modi said.
“I’m delighted that when India is giving shape to these opportunities of the future, 53 African nations that are friends of India are standing shoulder to shoulder with us,” he added.
