Deepika Padukone leaves NCB office after recording statement in drug probe
The NCB summoned Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan today to record their statements in drug investigation linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Deepika Padukone has left Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in south Mumbai after recording her statement in the drug probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, as per a tweet by News18.
The same tweet stated the actress was questioned for over five hours by the probe team.
Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, who had been summoned by the NCB's probe team on Wednesday, recorded their statements on Saturday for the investigation.
According to an NCB official, the Mumbai police deployed adequate security outside the NCB office.
Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash, who was questioned by the team on Friday, was also asked to remain present for further questioning on Saturday, he added.
Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one D and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was, the NCB sources had said earlier.
The NCB team also got important information about the case during the questioning of Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha, the official said.
"The actors' names had surfaced during the interrogation of some accused in the case," he said.
Actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh's names cropped up during the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend who has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others.
Rakul Preet Singh recorded her statement on Friday. She was questioned for about four hours.
Dharma Productions' executive producer Kshitij Ravi was also questioned by the NCB on Friday.
There were reports that Deepika's husband actor Ranveer Singh has asked the agency whether he can be present during his wife's interrogation. However, the NCB on Friday clarified that they have not received any such request.
The NCB began the inquiry after a drug angle came to light in connection with Rajput's alleged suicide.
Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on 14 June.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Kangana Ranaut responds to Jaya Bachchan's Parliament speech: 'Show some compassion to us also'
In a series of tweets, Kangana Ranaut has pointed out the lack of proper amenities in production houses, adding she has a list of reforms she'd like the central government to implement for junior artistes in the movie business.
Siddhant Chaturvedi begins shooting for Shakun Batra next film, also starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday
Sharing a glimpse from the set, Siddhant Chaturvedi put out a boomerang post on his Instagram Story, showing a crew member sporting a PPE kit. He captioned the post: "#LetsRoll".
NCB arrests five persons, seizes 1.4 kg of contraband in drug probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput's case
NCB seized 490 gm of ganja from four persons about whom another person arrested by the NCB had provided some leads.