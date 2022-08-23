Decline in new COVID-19 cases in India; 8,586 test positive, 48 die in last 24 hours

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate has decreased to 2.19 per cent from 4.15 per cent yesterday. The weekly positivity rate is now at 3.31 per cent

New Delhi: India has been witnessing decline in daily cases of COVID-19. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country logged 8,586 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The fresh infections today are 9.91 per lower than 9,531 cases reported on Monday.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate has decreased to 2.19 per cent from 4.15 per cent yesterday. The weekly positivity rate is now at 3.31 per cent.

The country's total tally of COVID-19 cases has now increased to 4,43,57,546 (4 crore 43 lakh 57 thousand 5 hundred and 46).

Active COVID-19 cases in India

There has been a steady decline in active COVID-19 cases in the country. There are now 96,506 active cases of coronavirus in India.

A decline of 1,142 cases in the active caseload has been reported in the span of 24 hours. Active cases now comprise of 0.22 per cent of the total infections.

COVID-19 recovery

According to the health ministry, 9,680 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the last last 24 hours, increasing total coronavirus recoveries to 4,37,33,624 (4 crore 37 lakh 33 thousand 6 hundred and 24).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.59 per cent.

States reporting most number of COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 1,183 new cases in the last 24 hours. Of these the Mumbai administrative circle registered 908, Pune circle - 121, Nashik - 68, Nagpur - 37, Kolhapur - 23, Latur - 20, Akola and Aurangabad circles - three each.

Delhi logged 625 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 per cent.

Tamil Nadu recorded 591 new coronavirus cases taking the overall tally to 35,63,913.

Haryana reported 567 fresh COVID-19 cases with Gurugram logged 259 fresh infections, Faridabad - 48, Yamunanagar - 39 and Charkhi Dadri - 38.

Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally increased to 13,05,555 with 425 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 deaths in India

The country's COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 5,27,416 (5 lakh 27 thousand 4 hundred and 16) with 48 fatalities, including six deaths reconciled by Kerala, in the last 24 hours.

The 42 new fatalities include seven from Delhi, six each from Karnataka and Punjab, four each from Rajasthan and West Bengal, three from Haryana, two each from Bihar and Himachal Pradesh and one each from Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

COVID-19 test

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 3,91,281 (3 lakh 91 thousand 2 hundred and 81) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

As per the Council, since the start of the pandemic, 88,31,16,790 (88 crore 31 lakh 16 thousand 7 hundred and 90) samples have been tested for COVID-19 across the country.

COVID-19 vaccination

As per the latest bulletin by the health ministry, 29,25,342 (29 lakh 25 thousand 3 hundred and 42) doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021. Since then, over 210.31 crore total vaccine doses have been given out to eligible population of the country.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.