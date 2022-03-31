Deadline to link PAN-Aadhaar ends today: What happens if you miss the last date

People who link their Aadhaar and PAN cards within three months after the deadline, will be charged with a penalty of five hundred rupees

Issuing a notification on Tuesday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) marked the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar number as today, 31 March. Though CBDT has deferred the last date to link Aadhaar and PAN multiple times before, the government has made it clear that it is the mandatory task to be completed by the end of this month. As per authorities, the failure to do so within the specified time will make the PAN number inoperative.

With an inoperative PAN card, people will not be able to carry out any work that requires the document. PAN is needed to complete the KYC process. KYC is essential to make all kinds of investments such as bank accounts, mutual funds, and the stock market. Besides this, if the PAN number is not seeded with the bank account, one has to pay double TDS while a valid PAN holder needs to pay only 10 per cent.

The government has attached a new section (234H) under the Income Tax Act, 1961. This allows the authority to impose a penalty on the individual if the linking process is not done before the deadline.

People who link their Aadhaar and PAN cards within three months after the deadline of 31 March, will be charged with a penalty of five hundred rupees. In the case of linking the cards after three months of the due date, the government is eligible to levy a fine of one thousand rupees on the process at the time of linking.

People can use the following websites for the linking process to be done - utiitsl.com and egov-nsdl.co.in.

How to link using the official portal:

Open the Income Tax e-filing portal, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Register on the portal using the PAN number for the e-mail ID

Login to the portal by entering the required credentials (user id, password and date of birth)

A pop-up window will become visible prompting to link PAN with Aadhaar

Information will already be mentioned as per the PAN card

Verify the PAN details with the details mentioned on Aadhaar Card

After clicking on the 'link now' button, a pop-up window will inform that the linking has been successfully done

How to link via SMS:

Type the following message UIDPAN<space><12 digit Aadhaar><space><10 digit PAN> and send it to 567678/56161.

People can also link PAN and Aadhaar visiting a nearby PAN Service Centre. A form named Annexure-1 needs to be submitted along with the photocopies of the Aadhaar and the PAN card. People need to pay a certain amount of money as the offline process is a paid service.

