Dead or Alive: Man 'cremated' eight months ago emerges alive in India

Goa: In a case of mistaken identity, a 36-year-old Indian man who was reported dead and subsequently cremated has resurfaced eight months later alive, living in a hotel.

On Tuesday night, Deepak Balakrishnan Kandi was discovered by police from the Goan town of Margao in a hotel along the old station road.

As per reports, the Kerala police, who had been on the lookout after realising the cremated body was not his, were subsequently given custody of him.

It started when the local police in Kerala received a complaint of a missing person. Following this, police mistakenly recognised Deepak as the body of a man found on a Keralan beach on July 17.

They handed over the dead body to Deepak’s family who them and subsequently it was cremated, but days later Kerala police learned the cremated body actually belonged to Irshad, a missing man from Panthirkkara in Kerala.

Deepak’s remains were used in a DNA test, which supported the police’s claim of mistaken identity.

The crime branch then took charge of the investigation and began a manhunt.

On Tuesday, Margao municipal police randomly checked a hotel’s guest list along the old station road during routine checks and found an Aadhar number through which they found Deepak.

Subsequently he was arrested, Kerala police showed up and took hold of him.

Before recently arriving in Goa, Deepak claimed to have visited a number of locations, including Jaipur, Delhi, and

Punjab.

He added that he had performed some temporary labour in the Goan village of Bogmalo.

Deepak relocated to a motel in Margao, where he eventually came to the attention of the police, ending his eight-month act of going missing.

When reporters informed Deepak that his last rites had been carried out on Wednesday at the Margao police station, he smiled and stated it was the first he had heard of it before the Kerala police officers hauled him away.

