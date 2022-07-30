Dead couple's marriage performed 30 years after demise in Karnataka, here's why

As mentioned by the YouTuber in the tweet thread, the occasion was as formal as a routine wedding, the only difference was that in place of an actual bride and groom, the effigies of the couple were used

Shobha and Chandappa recently got married following the tradition of 'Pretha Kalyanam' or ‘marriage of the dead’ in a traditional wedding ceremony in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. The two infants were posthumously married, 30 years after their death. The tradition is believed to be a way of honouring the spirits of the dead.

YouTuber Anny Arun posted a tweet to share about this not-so-usual wedlock in Karnataka. He wrote that he was attending a marriage today in which both the bride and groom were dead. He added that this may sound funny to some, but was a tradition.

I reached a bit late and missed the procession. Marriage function already started. First groom brings the 'Dhare Saree' which should be worn by the bride. They also give enough time for the bride to get dressed! pic.twitter.com/KqHuKhmqnj — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

As mentioned by the YouTuber in the tweet thread, the occasion was as formal as a routine wedding, the only difference was that in place of an actual bride and groom, the effigies of the couple were used. Arun further mentioned that he was a bit late and missed the procession. Marriage function had already started where the groom was seen bringing the 'Dhare Saree' which was to be worn by the bride.

He remarked that the bride was given enough time to dress up. Explaining the tradition in one of his tweets, he wrote that those who die in childbirth are usually married off to another child who dies during the childbirth. All the rituals happen just like any marriage. He added that both the families go to each other's house for the engagement as well.

..its a serious tradition here. For those who died in child birth, they are usually married off to another child who is deceased during the child birth. All the customs happen just like any marriage. Two families will go to each other's house for the engagement(contd) — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

One of his tweets mentioned that children and unmarried adults were not allowed to witness the marriage and added that the bride and groom get seated on chairs meant for them and wear garlands as the wedding goes on. During the Muhurtham, the groom's sleeve is tied to the bride's saree pallu and the couple is hence prepared to complete the ritual of marriage.

Kids and unmarried people are not allowed to witness the marriage. pic.twitter.com/tiKb48qBnf — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

What are your thoughts on this unique tradition?

