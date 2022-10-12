New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal claimed that she has received “rape threats” on her Instagram ever since she wrote to Union Minister Anurag Thakur demanding removal of filmmaker Sajid Khan from Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him during the #MeToo movement.

Sharing the screenshot of “rape threats” that she received, the DCW chairperson said, “Obviously, they want to stop our work.”

Maliwal said that she has registered an FIR with the Delhi Police and demanded them for speedy investigation. “Arrest those who are behind this,” she added.

Maliwal writes to Union Minister Anurag Thakur, demands ouster of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss

On Monday, Maliwal had written to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, demanding immediate ouster of Sajid Khan from ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 16.

She said that it is inappropriate to feature a “sexual predator” in a primetime show.

In a tweet in Hindi, Maliwal said, “10 women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show.”

“The allegations against Sajid Khan are extremely serious in nature and should be investigated at the earliest. Under no circumstances such alleged sexual offenders should be promoted on national television and OTT platforms,” she added.

Getting a platform like Bigg Boss gives Sajid Khan an “undue opportunity to whitewash his wrongs and be relaunched among Indian audiences”, she told the Union Minister in a letter.

“It also disrespects and invalidates those women who spoke out against his inappropriate sexual advances. They are upcoming celebrities in Bollywood and risked their careers to come forward and complain against abuse by an authority figure,” the DCW chairperson added.

‘Not going to be cowed down by threats’

Maliwal said that the filmmaker has been accused by 10 women during the #MeToo movement. “One of the victims, an actress who was mere 17-year-old, during audition of Housefull 4 movie, Sajid Khan asked her to remove all her clothes to get a role in his film.”

She further said that during the audition for Humshakal movie, director Sajid Khan asked one of the female to strip herself naked and he would give her the role if he likes her body.

The DCW chairperson said she is not going to cowed down by the threats.

Colors TV has been facing backlash for bring Sajid Khan to the Bigg Boss house. Sajid was asked to stepdown as director of “Housefull 4” and was replaced by Farhad Samji.

The director was also suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.

With inputs from agencies

