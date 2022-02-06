DCGI grants emergency use permission to Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine
Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories is the Indian partner of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has sought approval from the Indian drug regulator for use of single-dose Russia's Sputnik Light one shot
New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency-use permission to the single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday.
Mandaviya said that this decision will further strengthen the country's fight against the pandemic. "DCGI has granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India. This is the 9th #COVID19 vaccine in the country. This will further strengthen the nation’s collective fight against the pandemic, said Mandaviya in a tweet. Earlier on Saturday, the subject expert committee under India's drug regulator had
recommended Russia's Sputnik Light one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, sources had told ANI. Sources had said that the DCGI was expected to soon give final approval to Russia's Sputnik Light.
Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories is the Indian partner of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has sought approval from the Indian drug regulator for use of single-dose Russia's Sputnik Light one shot.
The recommendation was given as the primary dose. Recently, the company submitted a proposal for conducting trials of Sputnik Light as a booster to other vaccines.
Sputnik Light is the first component of the two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Justin Trudeau moved to secret location as protests against anti-COVID rules gain momentum
A protest dubbed as 'Freedom Convoy' against a vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers has grown into a large demonstration against the Canadian prime minister’s coronavirus regulations
India's COVID-19 daily positivity rate drops to 15.88%; 2.51 lakh new cases recorded
As per the Union health ministry, India's active caseload mounted to 21,05,611, which is 5.18 per cent of the total coronavirus cases reported so far
Each dose of Covishield, Covaxin likely to be capped at Rs 275 after getting regular market approval
As of now, Covaxin is priced at Rs 1,200 per dose while Covishield costs Rs 780 in private facilities, the prices include Rs 150 service charge. Both the vaccines are only authorised for emergency use in the country