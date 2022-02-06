DCGI grants emergency use permission to Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories is the Indian partner of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has sought approval from the Indian drug regulator for use of single-dose Russia's Sputnik Light one shot

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency-use permission to the single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday.

Mandaviya said that this decision will further strengthen the country's fight against the pandemic. "DCGI has granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India. This is the 9th #COVID19 vaccine in the country. This will further strengthen the nation’s collective fight against the pandemic, said Mandaviya in a tweet. Earlier on Saturday, the subject expert committee under India's drug regulator had

recommended Russia's Sputnik Light one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, sources had told ANI. Sources had said that the DCGI was expected to soon give final approval to Russia's Sputnik Light.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories is the Indian partner of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has sought approval from the Indian drug regulator for use of single-dose Russia's Sputnik Light one shot.

The recommendation was given as the primary dose. Recently, the company submitted a proposal for conducting trials of Sputnik Light as a booster to other vaccines.

Sputnik Light is the first component of the two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

