Days after Mohali MMS scandal, IIT-B employee caught 'filming' inside girls' washroom

Mumbai: Just days after the Chandigarh University MMS scandal rocked educational institutions, girl students of IIT-Bombay have alleged that a canteen worker had filmed them while they were in washroom.

The employee, 21-year-old Pintu Garia of the hostel’s night canteen was arrested on Tuesday.

It is also alleged that Garia climbed a duct pipe of the girls’ hostel to sneak a peep inside the girls’ washroom on Sunday night. He was caught red-handed, though.

In what would support the allegations against Garia is the fact that he was present on campus despite the canteen being shut owing to ongoing pest control measures.

On Monday, a girl student registered an FIR with the Powai Police in this respect. The institute has also been informed, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Responding to the controversy, IIT Bombay in a statement said: “The bathrooms in some wings of the hostel building have windows facing a platform-like area with pipes from the ground floor.”

Police said the mobile phones found on the person of the accused did not have any vulgar videos or pictures.

Meanwhile, students have demanded heightened security at the college campus.

With inputs from agencies

