Days after Karol Bagh tragedy, medium category fire engulfs greeting card factory in Delhi; 23 fire tenders at site

Days after a massive fire killed 17 people in Delhi's Karol Bagh, another one broke out at a greeting card factory in Phase I of the Naraina Industrial Area in the city, early on Thursday. At the time of publishing this report, no casualties had been reported.

The fire was designated as a medium category one, reported ANI. A call was received at 7.10 am, after which 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire service officer told PTI.

#WATCH A medium category fire broke out at a paper card factory in Naraina Industrial Area, Phase I, early morning today; Total 23 fire tenders engaged in fire fighting operations, no casualties reported pic.twitter.com/l6wiOjfELO — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019



On 12 February, a deadly fire engulfed the Arpit Palace Hotel in the congested Karol Bagh area of the city, killing 17 people and injuring many more. Most of the victims were asphyxiated due to heavy smoke, officials said. Three persons, one of them a Myanmar national and two Indian Revenue Service officers, had jumped off different floors of the hotel and died. The Delhi Police has arrested the general manager and a manager of the hotel.

On Wednesday itself, as many as 250 huts were gutted in another massive fire which raged through Delhi's Paschim Puri area. In the last 24 hours, fires have broken out at a godown in Lucknow, a Buddhist monastey at Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, at a godown in Gujarat's Narmada district and at shanties located at Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. None of these fires saw casualties.

Earlier in the year, a fire broke out at one of the temporary camps set up for the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

With inputs from agencies

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.