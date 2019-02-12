1/8 At least 17 people died and 35 were injured when a massive blaze ripped through a budget hotel in New Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Tuesday. Flames and black, smoke were seen emerging from the top floor of the hotel, which is located in a congested area. Reuters At least 17 people died and 35 were injured when a massive blaze ripped through a budget hotel in...

2/8 The blaze reportedly began from the second floor of the Arpit Palace Hotel. According to PTI, two were seen jumping off the building to escape the fire. Most deaths resulted from suffocation. The firefighting operation lasted several hours and involved the use of around 25 fire engines. AP

3/8 An NDMC official said, "As per information gathered from the site, it reveals that the incidence of fire accrued at second floor at around 3.30 am on 12 February due to short-circuit." AP

4/8 The victims, including a woman and a child, were caught unawares when the fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday. Escape was made more difficult when the fire spread through corridors, which had wooden panelling. PTI

5/8 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the accident spot, announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the next of the kin of the deceased. The NDMC said that short-circuit could be the reason behind the fire. PTI

6/8 The Delhi government ordered a magisterial probe, Home Minister Satyendar Jain said he has also directed the fire department to inspect buildings which are five floors or more and submit a report on their fire safety compliance within a week. PTI