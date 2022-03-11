Day after Punjab Assembly poll results, arms and ammunition recovered near border outpost in Abohar

Following intelligence inputs, STF troops along with BSF carried out a search operation ahead of the fencing area on Thursday evening during which firearms were recovered

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered near a border outpost in Abohar sector during a joint operation carried out by BSF troops and Punjab Police Special Task Force, officials said on Friday.

Following intelligence inputs, STF troops along with BSF carried out a search operation ahead of the fencing area on Thursday evening during which firearms including five semi-automatic AK 47 rifles (Pakistan made), three Colt rifles (US made), five pistols (China made) were recovered.

Besides these firearms, 10 magazines (AK 47), six magazines (Colt rifle) and ten magazines (pistols) were also recovered along with 49 cartridges (7.65 mm), 29 cartridges (7.62 mm) and 50 cartridges (5.56 mm).

Sources in the BSF said the consignment was recovered around 10 metres from the international border.

This comes only days after the BSF shot down a drone along the India-Pakistan border. The border force said a quadcopter coming from the Pakistani side was shot down by its troops in the Ferozpur sector. Along with the drone, five packets containing contraband items were also recovered.

According to Punjab News Express, Punjab tops in the seizure of arms on western border with the BSF seizing 262 arms from January 2019 to 25 January, this year along with the recovery of 15,024 ammunition at both India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh border.

With cross-border terrorism being one of the main issues in Punjab the newly-elected AAP government has promised to address it. Ahead of the elections, AAP head and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, “We will protect the border so that no terrorist enters the state. We will also ensure that are no smuggling of drugs from across the border,” according to Hindustan Times.

