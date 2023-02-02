Day after iCET launch, India says key new dimension of technological collaboration will boost Indo-US ties

New Delhi: A day after India and the United States launched the joint initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology or iCET, India on Thursday said that the move has added a crucial new dimension of strategic technology collaboration to the existing robust bilateral partnership between the two countries.

“iCET is led by the National Security Councils of India and the US. The first meeting of iCET has taken place. We believe through iCET India and the United States have added a whole new dimension of strategic technological collaboration to the robust bilateral agenda,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a media gathering in New Delhi.

The iCET is an initiative launched last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden at the Quad summit held in Tokyo. It is helmed by the National Security Councils of both countries.

On Wednesday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met his American counterpart Jake Sullivan and launched the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed ongoing bilateral initiatives, the launch of the initiative on iCET, and shared assessments of major global and regional developments.

“The purpose of this initiative is to elevate and expand strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of the two countries,” a senior government official aware of the developments said.

The White House also issued a statement on the iCET launch saying, “India and the United States affirm that the ways in which technology is designed, developed, governed, and used should be shaped by their shared democratic values and respect for universal human rights.”

The Indian embassy in the US also hailed the launch of the initiative while the two leaders met in New Delhi — “Transforming vision into action! NSAs Ajit Doval & Jake Sullivan formally launched U.S.-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). Announced by @narendramodi & @POTUS, iCET reflects convergence of strategic, commercial, and scientific approaches in the field of technology,” it said in a tweet.

With the maiden meeting of the iCET, the two nations also underlined their commitment to resolving regulatory barriers and business and talent mobility in both countries.

The two countries also signed a new Implementation Arrangement for a Research Agency Partnership between the National Science Foundation and Indian science agencies to expand international collaboration in a range of areas -- including artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and advanced wireless -- to build a robust innovation ecosystem between the two countries.

Going forward, this year Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Biden are scheduled to meet at the G-7 summit of developed countries where India happens to be a special invitee. The global summit will be held in Hiroshima in May with Japan taking the chair this year. Later, both the leaders will also meet at the Quad summit to be held in Sydney.

