Day after getting bail for causing disturbance at Bahraich hospital, Kafeel Khan, brother held in nine-year-old fraud case

A day after suspended pediatrician, Dr Kafeel Khan was released on bail after being arrested on charges of creating a ruckus at a district hospital in Bahraich, Kafeel and his brother Adeel Khan were arrested on Sunday in a nine-year-old fraud case. Kafeel is currently out on bail in connection with the death of infants at a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur last year.

"A case was registered against Dr Kafeel and his brother Adeel under various sections of the IPC in 2009 at the Rajghat police station by Muzaffar Alam, a resident of the city's Shekhhpur area. Muzaffar Alam in his complaint had accused both the brothers of using his photograph and ID to open a fake bank account in SBI and using the same to carry out transaction of over Rs 82 lakhs. At that time, Dr Kafeel was pursuing his medical studies at Manipal University," Circle Officer (Cantonment) Prabhat Kumar Rai said.

The arrest was made by a team led by Superintendent of Police (City) Vinay Singh and CO Rai on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur.

After the arrest, Kafeel and Adeel were produced before a local court which sent them to judicial custody. “Police also found a bank draft was prepared from the same bank account to pay medical education fees of Dr Kafeel Khan at Manipal University,” Singh told The Indian Express. “Since Dr Kafeel was also beneficiary of the account, he was also made an accused and arrested. Alam’s statement was recorded before the magistrate who also held Dr Kafeel responsible.”

On Saturday, Kafeel was arrested for arguing with doctors and "disturbing" treatment being given to patients at the district hospital in Bahraich and he was later released on orders of the magistrate, said ASP Ajay Pratap. His brother, Adeel said he was arrested just before he was going to address reporters on the deaths due to acute encephalitis syndrome in the state.

At least 71 children have died between 1 August and 16 September at a government-run district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. The hospital's medical superintendent, DK Singh claimed that six of the children had died of encephalitis.

Singh also stated that people from the nearby villages admit their children to the hospital for treatment, but due to limited facility, the hospital authorities face a lot of problems.

Khan is one of the nine accused in a case involving the deaths of several children due to alleged disruption in the supply of oxygen at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in August 2017. He was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in September 2017. The Allahabad High Court had granted him bail in April this year.

Khan, who was initially hailed as a hero for saving the lives of many children, was terminated from his services by the hospital. He faces charges of negligence and financial irregularities. He was also the member of the supplies department that managed stocks and storage of equipment.

With inputs from agencies