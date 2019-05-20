Day after exit polls predict NDA win, BSP confirms Mayawati won't meet Opposition leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence

Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday clarified that their supremo Mayawati will not be holding any meetings with the leaders of Opposition in the national capital. The statement from the BSP came after reports of Mayawati holding meetings with Opposition parties came to fore.

Speaking to ANI, Senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra said, "Mayawati ji has no programme or meetings scheduled in Delhi today, she will be in Lucknow."

Several media outlets were reporting that Mayawati is likely to meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election result on 23 May. On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu met Mayawati in Lucknow.

After the culmination of polls on Sunday, several exit polls on television channels have projected the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most pollsters giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

