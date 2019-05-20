Exit Poll Results 2019; Lok Sabha Election LIVE Updates: Mayawati most likely won't meet Opposition leaders at Sonia's residence today, says BSP



Exit Poll Results 2019; Lok Sabha Election Latest updates: BSP chief Mayawati won't attend any meeting with Opposition leaders in Delhi today, the BSP clarified after reports said Mayawati will be meeting ​UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said that the exit polls were not "exact polls". "Exit polls do not mean exact polls. We have to understand that. Since 1999, most exit polls have gone wrong," he pointed out.

Responding to the exit poll results, most of which pointed to another NDA win, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor highlighted the exit poll results from Australia last weekend, saying "56 different exit polls proved wrong".

Most exit polls on Sunday predicted another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some projecting that the BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha. The News18-IPSOS survey suggested that the NDA is likely to win 336 seats. If the survey turns out to be right, the BJP will break a 48-year-old record, and Modi will become the first prime minister in that many years to win a second term with a clear majority.

In 2014, when the BJP won 282 seats in the Lok Sabha, it was the first time in three decades that any party had acquired an absolute majority. A similar milestone will be achieved, if the prediction of most pollsters is anywhere close to the final results. According to the NewsX-India News and Polstrat, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will emerge as the single-largest group but fall short of a clear majority with 242 seats. The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll has suggested not only a clear majority for the NDA but a better performance for the Modi Sarkar than 2014 with 339-365 seats.

Today's Chanakya, the agency that called out the last two Lok Sabha elections correctly has said that the BJP will return with a thumping majority, with over 300 seats on its own. NDA is expected to cross 350 while the UPA may be restricted to under 100 (95 +/- 9).

Congress-led United Progressive Alliance to win 162, SP-BSP-RLD’s collation or Mahagathbandhan may get 43 seats and Left parties to get 5 seats. While other parties and independent candidates can register to win on 88 seats.

Narendra Modi is returning to power with a bang, silencing skeptics and stunning opponents, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) likely to win 336 seats in Lok Sabha elections 2019, according to a comprehensive News18-IPSOS exit poll. If the survey is anything to go by, the BJP will alone cross the half-way mark, like 2014 polls.

A heavy loss in the politically important state of UP appears imminent as pollsters have pegged its numbers as low as 22. The best scenario for the BJP has been predicted by the Times Now-VMR, which gives it 58 seats, followed closely by the Republic-Jan Ki Baat, which gives it an outer limit of 57.

The one thing that most polls seem to agree on is that the party will suffer heavy losses in Western Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjay Jha has said that the exit poll results are laughable as most pollsters have written out the Congress party. According to NDTV's Poll of Polls, the NDA alliance will win 296 seats while the UPA will be restricted 128. Before this, Mamata Banerjee had tweeted to rebuff the exit poll surveys that had shown substantial rise in BJP's tally in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee has tweeted to rebuff the exit poll surveys that have shown substantial rise in BJP's tally in West Bengal. According to NDTV's Poll of Poll survey, the Bharatiya Janata Party may have managed to make substantial progress in TMC bastion of West Bengal. The saffron party which was limited to 2 seats in the 2014 elections despite the Modi wave, may win around 14 seats this election, NDTV predicted. The state elects 42 MPs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena combine will manage to win only 34 seats in the politically important state of Maharashtra. The Congress and NCP will be restricted to 14 seats, said the ABP exit poll survey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP may win almost as many seats as it did in 2014, early exit polls have predicted. An amalgamation of all surveys, curated by NDTV suggested that the BJP-led NDA may easily get 300 seats in the 542 seats of Lok Sabha that went to polls.

News18-IPSOS has released the first set of numbers. The pollster has given the NDA an edge in the first phase of the seven-phased polling exercise. News18's survey predicted that the NDA may get 33 t0 35 seats, while the Congress my win four to five seats. Others, which includes the SP-BSP alliance as well may bag 44 to 47 seats.

Regulator Sebi and stock exchanges have beefed up their surveillance mechanism to check any manipulative activities in the market this week in view of the high-octane election related events lined up. The heightened surveillance and monitoring systems are already in place for Monday, the first trading session after the announcement of exit poll results, while they would be further ramped up on Thursday, when the final results will be declared, a senior official said.

At a press conference, the Election Commission said that polling has concluded in 542 parliamentary constituencies across states and Union Territories. This means that the exit poll data will start coming out within the next thirty minutes.

Once polling concludes at around 6 pm, various national pollsters — News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya — will release their predictions after 6 pm on 19 May (Sunday) before the final results are announced by the Election Commission on 23 May.

The Lok Sabha election 2019 has reached its fag end with the final and seventh phase of the elections to conclude on Sunday. More than a month after the seven-phase elections began, we are now finally in the slog overs. Polling will be conducted across seven states and one Union Territory on 19 May comprising the remaining 59 constituencies out of 543.

The numbers for the exit polls, however, will only start coming in once voting ends in phase seven and the Election Commission of India gives the go-ahead for airing exit polls.

An election exit poll, not always known to be correct, is a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations. Usually, private surveying firms or institutions working for newspapers and broadcasters ask voters whom they actually voted for and assuming that they have got the correct answers, they predict the result trends. Election predictions based on exit and opinion polls have gained much traction in the past decade with television's reach increasing in India alongside the mushrooming of digital news portals. It is important to also note that predictions sometimes hit the bull's eye (for example, in 2014 Today's Chanakya had projected 340 seats for NDA and 291 for the BJP), and sometimes, pollsters also get it horribly wrong.

Pollsters will attempt to answer questions like which state voted for whom or who will come to power or whether Narendra Modi will return as the prime minister for the second consecutive term or how well did the Uttar Pradesh gathbandhan (SP-BSP combine) fare in these elections. However, all of these analyses are only predictions and estimate how the country's electorate has voted.

The Election Commission in March issued an advisory to the media saying exit polls can only be telecast after the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections ends on 19 May. The advisory is also applicable for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.

Here is a look at the EC advisory on exit polls:

- Exit polls can only be telecast on 19 May, half an hour after the last phase of Lok Sabha election concludes, which is around 6 pm.

- For the first time, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the advisory covered websites and social media platforms.

- The Election Commission guidelines also say that TV, radio channels, cable networks, websites and social media platforms should ensure that the contents of programmes telecast/broadcast/displayed by them during the 48-hour period before the end of polls in each phase "do not contain any material, including views or appeals by participants that may be construed as promoting or prejudicing the prospect" of any particular party or candidate.

- "Any violation by member broadcasters reported to the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) by the Election Commission will be dealt with by the NBSA under its regulations," the EC said.

- The EC guidelines also bar broadcasters from airing any final, formal and definite results until such results are formally announced by the Election Commission of India, unless such results are carried with clear disclaimer that they are unofficial or incomplete or partial results or projections which should not be taken as final results.

- The election body also directed newspapers and TV channels that they should disclose the sample size of the electorate, the details of their methodology, the margin of error and the background of the polling agency which had conducted the surveys.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission had reportedly asked Twitter to take down an exit poll-related tweet. The EC's move came after it received certain "complaint", sources aware of the development said Thursday, adding that the user later removed the tweet. The sources, however, did not specify the complaint. "There is no such general order issued by ECI today. Only one case was reported to us today which the user himself removed," a senior functionary said.

The move came a day after it issued a show-cause notice to three media outlets for allegedly publishing a survey "predicting results" of Lok Sabha elections.

Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act states that "no person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of the print or electronic media... the result of any exit poll during such period... In case of a general election, the period may commence from the beginning of the hours fixed for poll on the first day of poll and continue till half an hour after closing of the poll in all the states and union territories."

The section also prescribes that any person, who contravenes the provisions of this section, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both.

