Day 2 of G20 Tourism Working Group meeting begins in Srinagar

The second day of the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting began on Tuesday in Kashmir. All the delegates are gathered in Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre.

In today’s list of agendas, the delegates will hold multiple sessions while during the day they will be taken to locations such as Nishat Garden, Cheshma Shahi, Pari Mahal, Kashmir Arts Emporium and Polo View Market. Following this, a grand dinner will be hosted for them.

The G20 Summit in Kashmir has brought the region under the limelight with many international media houses highlighting India’s efforts at showcasing the restoration of stability and normalcy in Kashmir.

The G20 meeting, however, was skipped by countries like China and Pakistan as they consider Kashmir a “disputed territory.”

The G20 meeting in Kashmir holds significance as it is one of the biggest global events being held in the region after the abrogation of Article 370.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha along with G20 delegates attended a cultural event in Srinagar yesterday pic.twitter.com/efbjiwtAj9 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

The G20 delegations arrived at Sheikh-ul Alam International Airport in Srinagar as the mega event began. They were greeted by rows of lamp posts illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag and billboards featuring the G20 logo.

The Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant, said, “You will see a vast number of films being shot here. Much like many Indian films are being shot abroad. But, in India, let me tell you, having travelled across the world, there is and I can tell you very sincerely that there is the finest destination anywhere in the world to shoot a movie and to shoot a romance that it cannot be a better place than Kashmir.”

On Monday, delegates enjoyed a ride in Kashmir’s famous Shikara boat in Srinagar’s Dal Lake.

“Ended the day with a scenic shikara ride on the Dal Lake followed by a cultural performance and delicious wazwan dinner! Thankyou for the impeccable arrangements!” tweeted Singapore in India.

