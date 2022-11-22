‘Dawood Ibrahim has sent two assassins to kill PM Modi’: Mentally disturbed man’s hoax call puts Mumbai Police on alert

Mumbai cops went on a high alert on Monday after the city’s traffic police received a call and message on its WhatsApp helpline number about threats to prime minister Narendra Modi’s life.

The messages said that “notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim had sent two henchmen to kill the PM.”

Kerala cops were also put on alert, the Free Press Journal quoted police sources as saying. It has now turned out that the messages were sent by a “mentally unstable man,” the FPJ report said.

Hoax caller recently lost his job

The Mumbai Police traced the caller who was earlier working in Kerala. He was laid off from the work four months ago.

The police have said the man claimed he used to see ghosts at his workplace, the report added.

The police added that the caller is originally from West Bengal and lost his brother recently. He has been residing in Kolkata.

Earlier this month, the police received a hoax call claiming the presence of terrorists in the Haji Ali Dargah area in Mumbai. That call was also traced to a mentally unstable man, the Free Press Journal reported.

With inputs from agencies

