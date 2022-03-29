Dausa rape case: I want them to be hanged, says victim; BJP pushes for CBI, SIT probe

The 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by the son of a ruling Congress MLA and four other boys, said that the perpetrators made videos of her and then blackmailed her

Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena’s son and four others were booked on Saturday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old teenage girl in the Dausa district of Rajasthan.

Narrating the horrific incident, the victim in an interview with India Today said, “I want them [perpetrators] to be punished by hanging. If they have done this to me, they can do it to others too if they are allowed to go scot-free. I got to know Vivek [one of the accused] through Facebook. He is the brother of a girl who was with me in school. He introduced me to Deepak Meena [son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena]. The accused took me to a hotel where the crime happened. The accused made videos of me at the hotel and then blackmailed me."

The girl’s family has said that the accused extorted Rs 15 lakh from them and threatened to leak the videos.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, Ram Kumar Verma on Sunday demanded CBI or SIT investigation into the gang-rape incident.

BJP state secretary Jitendra Gothwal on Sunday challenged Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to come to Jaipur, tweeting that he has sent her a train ticket and also reminding the Congress general secretary of her "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" campaign.

A day after the BJP said it sent Gandhi Vadra a train tickett, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot offered to send Union Home Minister Amit Shah a chartered plane to visit the state.

Gehlot tweeted that he wanted Shah to see the law and order-related innovations made in Rajasthan and how well the state is fighting crime. "We want to send Union Home Minister Amit Shah a chartered plane and request him to come to Rajasthan to see the law and order-related innovations made in the state and the strict action taken against crimes so that the confusion being spread by his party is cleared," the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

हम गृहमंत्री श्री अमित शाह के लिए चार्टर प्लेन भेजकर निवेदन करना चाहेंगे कि वो राजस्थान आएं और यहां आकर प्रदेश में कानून व्यवस्था के संबंध में किए गए नवाचारों एवं अपराध के विरुद्ध की गई कठोर कार्रवाई की जानकारी लें जिससे उनकी पार्टी द्वारा फैलाये जा रहे भ्रम दूर हो सकें। pic.twitter.com/dOJa6l4m50 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 28, 2022

The opposition BJP on Sunday demanded the arrest of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena's son Deepak Meena accused of raping the minor, with Gothwal even asking Gandhi to visit the state.

"Congress MLA's son has raped a minor in Rajasthan. The minor girl is not able to fight against the power of the MLA. @priyankagandhi ji, I am sending a train ticket for you. Come to Jaipur immediately. 'There are girls in Rajasthan too and they are not able to fight'," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi had come out with the poll slogan "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I am a girl and can fight)" ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Gehlot said the law and order situation in Rajasthan is better than in BJP-ruled states. In the three years of the Congress government, there have been convictions in 620 cases under the POCSO Act. Of these, seven people were sentenced to death and 137 awarded life imprisonment. "We do not do politics on crimes like the BJP," he said.

Sharing NCRB data, Gehlot said, "Despite the lockdown in 2020, when crime across the country increased by 28.03 per cent compared to the previous year, Rajasthan saw a decrease of 14.46 per cent. According to the NCRB data, there has been a decrease in all types of crimes, including dacoity, robbery, kidnapping, rape, rioting, burglary and theft, in the state in 2020."

He claimed there was a 62.29 per cent increase in crime in Amit Shah's home state Gujarat. "In the year 2021 also, there was a decrease of 4.77 per cent in crimes in Rajasthan as compared to 2019," Gehlot said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.