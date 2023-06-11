Dausa rally: No new party announcement even as Sachin Pilot takes a dig at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday held a mega rally in Rajasthan’s Dausa amid speculation that he will form his own party.

He paid homage to his father Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary. The leader also unveiled Rajesh Pilot’s bust.

Pilot took a dig at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot saying, “If I talk about helping the youth who were cheated, they call me mentally bankrupt.”

“If there is something lacking in our governance then without blaming others we should rectify it…I didn’t put forward my demands to defame someone…raising your opinion is very important in politics,” he added.

‘Rumours’: Congress on speculation that Pilot may float own party

However, contrary to speculation, Pilot did not announce the formation of a new party.

The Congress had on Saturday exuded confidence a “positive solution” would be found to the intra-party discord in Rajasthan, even as all eyes remained set on Pilot’s rally.

The party also rubbished reports Pilot would float a new party. It has said he will unitedly contest the next Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Asked about the developments in Rajasthan, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “Our party president and we surely feel there will be a positive solution to this issue.” Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal on Friday dismissed as rumours reports that Pilot may announce his own party and asserted the Congress will contest Rajasthan’s assembly polls unitedly.

“I don’t believe in rumours. The reality is that the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi discussed with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and after that we said that we will go together. That is the position of the Congress party,” Venugopal had told PTI.

“In my knowledge, there is no such thing,” he said, when asked specifically about reports of Pilot floating a new party.

Venugopal said he has been meeting Pilot and been in touch with Pilot recently.

He also told the media to be optimistic and not believe in such rumours.

“Who told you he is going out of the party. These are imaginary… rumours. Don’t believe these rumours. Be optimistic. Don’t worry, we will fight unitedly. The Rajasthan Congress will fight unitedly,” he added.

With inputs from agencies

