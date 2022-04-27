Dausa gang-rape and murder: NCW chairperson to visit crime scene, meet victim's family

NCW has taken suo-motu cognizance of the alleged gang-rape and murder of a woman at a village in the Dausa district of Rajasthan

New Delhi: National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma will be in Rajasthan on Thursday to visit the crime scene in the Dausa gang-rape and murder case.

She will meet the police officials and the victim's family. Later on, a press conference will be held at 5 pm.

Earlier on Tuesday, NCW took suo-motu cognizance of the alleged gang-rape and murder of a woman at a village in the Dausa district of Rajasthan. Directing the Director-General of Police, Rajasthan to immediately file an FIR, the body has sought the arrest of all accused at the earliest, ANI reported.

"The National Commission for Women has come across several articles regarding the alleged gang-rape and murder of women at a village in Dausa district of Rajasthan. It has also been reported that the accused after murdering her, dumped the body of the victim in a well. The police have so far managed to arrest only one accused. The commission has taken serious note of the heinous crime," NCW said in an official statement.

"The chairperson of NCW Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police, Rajasthan to immediately file an FIR in the natter under relevant provisions of the law. NCW has also sought the arrest of all the accused at the earliest. A team led by NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma will be visiting the crime scene on Thursday that is April 28, 2022. The NCW team will also meet the concerned police officials and the family of the victim," the notice further stated.

The body of the woman was found in a well. "A woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a village in Dausa district. The woman's body was found in a well. She was walking towards her parents' house when the accused offered her a lift in their vehicle," said Dausa Additional Superintendant of Police Lal Chand Kayal.

