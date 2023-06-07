Damoh hijab controversy serious matter, will register FIR soon, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that Damoh hijab controversy is a serious matter and the government will file an FIR in the case as soon as the report is submitted.

The state Education Department had last week suspended the recognition of Ganga Jamuna Higher Secondary School following a controversy over a poster showing girls, including Hindu students, wearing headscarves that looked like hijab as part of the uniform.

A couple of students of the school alleged that Hindu students were being forced to wear hijabs and offer namaz in the school.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Chouhan said, “Religious conversion is going on at a few locations in the state. We won’t let them succeed. We have given orders for investigation, especially for educational institutions – if education is being imparted there in a wrongful manner, we will check that.”

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, “Religious conversion is going on at a few locations in the state. We won’t let them succeed. We have given orders for investigation, especially for educational institutions – if education is being imparted there in a… pic.twitter.com/k4HJ8s2dlr — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 7, 2023

The Chief Minister said that a report on the matter is expected to be out soon.

“Two girls have given statements. It is a serious matter. We are registering FIR and strictest action will be taken…,” said the Chief Minister.

On Tuesday, some BJP functionaries had thrown ink on the district education officer (DEO) of Damoh who accused him of favouring the private school at the centre of the row.

The incident took place when DEO SK Mishra’s vehicle was moving out of the office campus in the afternoon.

BJP’s Damoh district vice president Amit Bajaj claimed responsibility for the ink attack.

Initially, the DEO had given a clean chit to the school but the district collector later constituted a probe committee on the directives of the Chief Minister.

After throwing the ink on the DEO, Bajaj alleged Mishra had tried to suppress the issue though he was aware of illegal activities in the school.

Reacting to the incident, Mishra said some suspects have thrown ink suddenly and he didn’t know their names.

“But their faces are known. Their bills about school maintenance work remained pending due to late deposit and funds were lapsed,” he claimed.

Mishra said he didn’t conduct any inquiry into the school issue and had nothing to do with it directly as alleged.

Meanwhile, Damoh Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Kumar Singh, said no complaint of an ink attack has been received so far.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.