Dalai Lama expresses grief over assassination of Shinzo Abe

Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while delivering a campaign speech in Nara city in western Japan

Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, expressed grief over the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and offered his condolences to him and his family.

"I am deeply saddened to hear that my friend, Abe Shinzo, has passed away following a gunshot attack this morning.

I pray for him and offer my condolences to you and members of your family," Dalai Lama said.

Tibetan spiritual leader told Abe's wife that he appreciated his friendship with the Tibetan people and also his support for their efforts to preserve our rich Buddhist cultural heritage and identity.

"Abe truly lived a meaningful life in the service of others," Dalai Lama added.

To mark respect for the former Japanese Prime Minister, the Indian government announced one day of state mourning on 9 July.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his shock over the death of Abe and in a tweet said, "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place."

