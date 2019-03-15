Daily Bulletin: Six dead after CSMT foot overbridge collapse; SC to hear 21 opposition parties' EVM plea; day's top stories

Six dead after foot overbridge collapses in Mumbai

At least six people were killed and 36 injured after a major portion of a foot overbridge near the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway station collapsed on Thursday evening. A big slab of the foot overbridge came crashing at around 7.20 pm due to which several pedestrians were injured.

Five of the deceased have been identified as Apoorva Prabhu (35), Ranjana Tambe (40), Zahid Shiraj Khan (32), Sarika Kulkarni (35) and Tapendra Singh (35).

The Railways and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have blamed each other for the deterioration of the condition of the bridge.

The Maharashtra government has ordered a "high-level inquiry" even as politicians have begun trading blame for the disaster. Congress has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government for "shameless, insensitive, arrogant and absolutely uncaring" statements. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in the line of fire, is also set to begin a pre-election statewide tour with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray from Vidarbha on Friday morning.

SC to hear Opposition's EVM audit plea

The Supreme Court will hear public-interest litigation (PIL) filed by leaders of 21 Opposition parties, seeking an audit of at least 50 percent of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter-verified paper audit trails (VVPATs) to be used in the upcoming general elections.

The petitioners include Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party head Sharad Pawar, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, Congress leader KC Venugopal, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Satish Mishra, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader MK Stalin, Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal founder Ajit Singh.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India will hear the plea.

Politics erupts over China blocking Masood Azhar's entry into terrorists' list

The BJP on Thursday hit back at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, asking why he is in a celebratory mood whenever India is in pain, hours after he attacked the government over China blocking a UN resolution to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist.

Earlier, Rahul had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he was "weak and scared" of Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Why is Rahul Gandhi in a celebratory mood when the country stands failed by this attitude of China? Your tweet would be shown in the office of Jaish-e-Muhammad with much merry...I ask with great pain today that what is the Congress's commitment today to fight against terror," he said addressing a press conference.

He said Rahul's tweet must be "headline news" in Pakistan. "You feel very happy seeing your news in Pakistan," Prasad claimed.

Rahul, meanwhile, will visit Raipur in Chhatisgarh, where he is expected to interact with doctors and health workers. He will then address a public meeting in Bargarh district in Odisha.

UK Parliament votes to ask EU to delay Brexit by at least three months

Britain's Parliament voted on Thursday to seek a delay of the country's departure from the European Union, a move that will likely avert a chaotic withdrawal on the scheduled exit date of 29 March.

With Brexit due in 15 days and no divorce deal yet approved, the House of Commons voted 412-202 to ask the bloc to postpone Britain's exit until at least 30 June.

Power to approve or reject the extension lies with the EU, whose officials have said they will only allow a delay if Britain either approves a divorce deal or makes a fundamental shift in its approach to Brexit. In a historic irony, almost three years after Britain voted to leave the EU, its future is now in the bloc's hands.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das to meet heads of small finance banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet heads of small finance banks on Friday, to discuss various issues related to them. There are 10 small finance banks operating in the country. "Small finance banks have an important role in promoting financial inclusion and priority sector lending. Will hold a meeting with the managing directors and CEOs of small finance banks," he said in a tweet on Thursday.

The small finance banks are entities that provide basic banking services like accepting deposits and lending to the unbanked sections such as small farmers, micro business enterprises, micro and small industries and unorganised sector entities. The central bank had received 72 applications to set up small finance bank licences. After scrutiny, the RBI decided to grant in-principle approval to 10 applicants to set up small finance banks.

Tesla Model Y to be unveiled today

Announced almost four years ago, Tesla is finally all set to unveil its Model Y SUV today at an event in Los Angeles. Not a lot is known about the SUV when it comes to specifics but we do know that the new car will be based on the underpinnings of the successful Tesla Model 3 sedan and will be smaller than the company's existing Model X SUV.

The launch is expected to begin at 8:30 am IST.

Shah Rukh Khan 'pretty shaken up' after Zero?

Raajneeti and The Legend of Bhagat Singh writer Anjum Rajabali, at a FICCI Frames panel discussion, addressed Shah Rukh Khan's decision to opt out of the Rakesh Sharma biopic Saare Jahan Se Accha. According to PTI, there have been reports that the actor was sceptical of venturing into another space film after Aanand L Rai's Zero, which had his character Bauua Singh travel to Mars.

"If you're asking me, there was a problem with the script (of Zero). Himanshu (Sharma, the writer) is a very talented person but things go wrong sometimes. I don't think he said no to Saare Jahan Se Achcha because of space (angle). I think he's also pretty shaken up, he was banking a lot on that," said Rajabali.

