Daily Bulletin: Rescue ops on after 9 coaches of Seemanchal Express derail; Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir today; day's top stories

Six dead in Seemanchal Express derailment in Bihar

Six people died on Sunday after nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in the Vaishali district of Bihar. The accident took place at 3.58 am in Sahadai Buzurg, according to reports. One general coach, one AC coach B3, three sleeper coaches -S8, S9, S10 and four more coaches have derailed, East Central Railway spokesperson Rajesh Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also stated that rescue and relief operations have begun. The Railways has issued helpline numbers — Sonpur 06158221645, Hajipur 06224272230 and Barauni 06279232222.

Narendra Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday for a day-long trip to lay the foundation of and inaugurate various development projects including two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu and Srinagar divisions, and the University of Ladakh. He will also visit the famous Dal lake in Srinagar during his visit to the state.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stones of two AIIMS in Vijaypur and Awantipora, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. The Union Cabinet had recently approved setting up of the premier hospitals in the border state. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of northern regional centre campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication in Jammu. University of Ladakh will also be launched by the prime minister.

It will be the first-ever university in the Ladakh region of the state. It will be a cluster university comprising degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi. The university will have administrative offices in Leh and Kargil.

A four-tier security apparatus has been put in place for the prime minister's visit. "We have made all necessary security arrangements," a senior police officer said. Vigil has also been tightened along the border in view of the visit.

Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Bihar today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally on Sunday, the first public meeting organized by the party at the Gandhi Maidan in nearly three decades. The state unit of the Congress —relegated to the status of a marginal player ever since 'Mandalisation' of the political scene in the 1990s — appears to have shed its ennui and is working overtime to ensure that the rally is a grand success.

AICC in-charge of Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil said Saturday that invitations have been sent to alliance partners like Tejashwi Yadav, Upendra Kushwaha and Jitan Ram Manjhi for the event.

India opt to bat first in final ODI against New Zealand

India skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat after winning the toss in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. India are currently leading the series 3-1, having suffered their first loss of the tour at Hamilton when they were bundled out for just 92, and have brought the likes of MS Dhoni and Mohammed Shami back in their ranks for this game. The Black Caps, on the other hand, are without the services of opener Martin Guptill, with Colin Munro being brought back into the team. This is India's last overseas one-dayer before the 'Men in Blue' kick off their World Cup campaign later this summer in England.

Follow live updates on the fifth ODI on our blog here.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 gets an Android Pie beta in India through the Beta Power User Program

This Beta program will be giving early access to users for feedback and consumer testing, enabling Asus to spot more bugs before a stable rollout.

Fat shaming does not bother me, says Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia has slammed a fashion magazine for its fat-shaming article on her post-pregnancy weight gain. The 38-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared screenshots of the article published by the magazine with the headline, "Neha Dhupia Shocking Weight Gain Post Pregnancy". Neha and her husband Angad Bedi became parents to a baby girl in November last year.

With inputs from PTI

