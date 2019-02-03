Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the fifth ODI to be played at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. India are 3-1 up in the series but they would like to better the horrific batting display done in the 4th ODI at Hamilton where they were bowled out for just 92. MS Dhoni will be back in this ODI and that would strengthen the team's batting line-up.

India crumbled at the face of some quality swing bowling earlier on Friday, and were bowled out for less than 100 before losing their first game of the series. In his preview of the final one-dayer, Chetan Narula writes how the return of MS Dhoni to the middle order should be a source of hope for the Indians for a better performance with the bat at Wellington.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham Saturday heaped praise on MS Dhoni, saying that "you don't have the game won until you have him out." Before missing out on the third and fourth ODI against New Zealand due to hamstring injury, the 37-year-old scored an unbeaten 48 and behind the stumps, he remains as sharp as ever.

Jimmy Neesham says no game is won 'until you get MS Dhoni out'

India's batting came a cropper in the Hamilton game as they were dismissed for their seventh lowest total of 92. However, Bangar said it was an one-odd failure.

Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar believes India's batting collapse in the fourth ODI was an "aberration" and reposed faith on the middle-order, saying it has mostly delivered whenever put in a tough situation.

India's batting came a cropper in the Hamilton game as they were dismissed for their seventh lowest total of 92. However, Bangar said it was an one-odd failure.

Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar believes India's batting collapse in the fourth ODI was an "aberration" and reposed faith on the middle-order, saying it has mostly delivered whenever put in a tough situation.

A lower back injury to experienced New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has made him a doubtful starter for the fifth and final ODI against India at Wellington on Sunday. The 32-year-old opener aggravated his lower back while throwing a ball during the fielding practice at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

One final overseas ODI before the 2019 World Cup... we are firmly on the road to England now. Hellos from the Westpac Stadium as India's long tour of Australia and New Zealand starts to wind down.

But a lot of mixed signals from warm up drill. Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Khaleel Ahmed could all be playing. Maybe only one spinner today for India.

The big news is MS Dhoni is fit again. Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar said he is going to play today. Looks like Dinesh Karthik misses out. Kuldeep Yadav is also not playing.

Toss: Rohit Sharma calls it right and he has opted to bat first

India won the toss and opted to bat. Warm up indications are confirmed. Kuldeep, DK miss out. Shami is back for a last run before the home series. Two pacers, two seam bowling all rounders. One spinner in Chahal. Gill is playing too. Looks an interesting combination. India need to bat better though, the ball will move here too.

New Zealand with just the one change. Colin Munro is back for Martin Guptill who injured his back during training. Tim Southee continues to miss out. Kane Williamson said he would have bowled first anyway. They have been alternating this.

New Zealand have lost each of their last three ODIs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. They have a 1-1 record against India at this venue in the ODI format.

Seems to be a little more grass on it. Should be lots of sixes and boundaries, and that should be a terrific way to end the series: Sunny Gavaskar

There is grass all the way across, but the grass is thinned out. This I expect to have medium bounce, and looks like a great one to back on. There hasn't been a lot of turn historically. There shouldn't be too much sideways either. Scotty Styris .

If Rohit Sharma does not score a century in this match then this will be the first ODI series since ICC Champions Trophy in which he will not have a century under his name in that particular series .

Rohit's on strike, and it's Matt Henry who will be bowling the first over.

The New Zealand XI make their way to the ground along with India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan — both of whom will be looking to get their side off to a start better than what they could muster at Hamilton. Crowd slowly starting to build up.

Rohit Sharma goes about defending for the first five deliveries, with the ball narrowly travelling past his outside edge off the penultimate ball, before the India skipper slashes one through point for a single.

Batting average in the fifth match of an ODI series:

Boult takes the second new ball, and gets some movement right away. Appeal for lbw off the third ball, with the bowler and captain deliberating about taking the review before deciding against it. Maiden over for Boult.

Dhawan gets off the mark off the second delivery of the over, guiding the ball towards the off side. Rohit sets of for the non-striker's end off the fourth delivery after getting hit on the pad. Two off the over.

FOUR ! First boundary of the innings, with Dhawan flicking an overpitched delivery from Boult towards fine leg. IND 8/0

Dhawan collects the first boundary of the innings with a flick towards fine leg. That in addition to a single at the start of the over to Rohit. Five off the over.

India making a slow start. Tough to tell about the movement from side-on angle of the press box. Rohit did survive what could have been an interesting DRS call for lbw. Too early for New Zealand to chance things though as they have made a good start.

BOWLED ! Rohit Sharma gets his off stump clipped off a peach of a delivery from Henry, as India suffer an early jolt yet again for the second time running. IND 8/1

Rohit gets his off stump rattled off the first delivery, getting dismissed by a superbly angled outswinger from Henry. Gill walks out to bat at one-down, and gets off the mark with a brace off the second delivery. Two runs and a wicket off the over.

This is the first ODI series in which Rohit Sharma has not scored a century, starting from ICC Champions Trophy - 2017, he scored a century in each of the ODI series. He was dismissed by Matt Henry for only 2 runs today.

Trent Boult has dismissed Shikhar Dhawan four times in ODIs – the joint most times he has dismissed a batsman in ODIs alongside Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. Will he get him today?

OUT! India lose both openers early once again! Dhawan slashes hard at a back-of-length delivery from Boult, and Henry collects it safely at third man. IND 12/2

Singles nicked off the first two deliveries by Dhawan and Gill, before the former perishes while slashing hard at a back-of-length delivery outside off from Boult, resulting in a catch to Henry at third man. Two runs and a wicket off Boult's third over. The left-armer's looking dangerous and set as ever today.

Upper cut from Dhawan finds the fielder at squarish third man. Looked like he played it from the upper end of the bat, but either way, this is one ground in New Zealand with proper boundaries. India are 2-down quickly after a slow start. They have lost 12 wickets for 104 runs in two innings. Wow!

OUT ! Henry shortens his length a little while bowling another outswinger at Gill, who chips it to Santner at cover to perish early for the second game running. IND 17/3

Shubman Gill shows promise in an well-timed straight drive off the third ball of the over, but is dismissed just three deliveries later, chipping straight to Santner at cover to depart for 7 as India lose their third wicket with just 17 on board, bringing back fears of another Hamilton-like collapse.

A bit slow off the surface from Henry and twice in two innings, Shubman Gill has come unstuck. Lobs a simple catch to cover. India are 17-3. Hamilton redux?

Boult bowls out his second maiden in four overs as Rayudu remains cautious against the moving ball. Meanwhile, MSD has arrived at the centre and he will be on strike at the start of the next over.

Appeal for lbw against Dhoni off the first delivery, with skipper Williamson going for the review after a quick chat — and losing it, with the ball missing the leg stump according to Hawkeye. MS gets off the mark with a quick single off the third delivery. One off the over.

Bad review that. New Zealand get carried away with Dhoni's name and review a delivery missing leg stump. Could see his middle stump on impact. Henry's appeal was too loud to ignore? Not out!

BOWLED EM! Dhoni's beaten fair and square by a jaffa from Boult, with the ball going through his defence and hitting the off stump! IND 18/4

FOUR! Clipped through midwicket by Vijay Shankar, as the Tamil Nadu gets off the mark with a boundary. IND 22/4

India collect just 22 runs in the first powerplay, while losing four wickets in the process.

Dhoni gets his defence beating completely by a delivery that nips back in a bit, getting his off stump rattled in the process. Vijay Shankar walks out to the centre with India facing the prospect of another sub-100 total, and is off to a promising start as he gets off the mark with a boundary.

Henry collects his first maiden as Rayudu opts to remain on the defensive side.

Late movement and Trent Boult cleans up Dhoni. Not much feet movement from him there, but when has he been known for that? India in further trouble. 22-4. Big day for Rayudu again and we finally get to see Vijay Shankar bat in ODI cricket. Local journos in Bay Oval (who had seen him play during India A tour) were singing praises.

India have lost 14 wickets in the last 41.5 overs that they have batted in ODIs scoring 114 runs. (Till 11th over today)

Four byes conceded off the third delivery as Boult bowls a short one that simple takes off, and is too high for keeper Latham to collect. Shankar taps the ball behind point for a single off the fifth delivery. Five off the over.

Preview, 5th ODI: Pushed out of their comfort zone by some incisive swing bowling in challenging conditions, a jolted India will gain confidence from Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return as they aim to finish the five-match series against New Zealand on a high.

India's most experienced ODI player was out with hamstring injury during last two matches and his return couldn't have been timed better after their inexplicable collapse for 92 in Hamilton.

A 4-1 margin will look much better than 3-2 but it will be easier said than done at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The windy condition here could just be the shot that Trent Boult would need as he again marks his run-up.

And that's where Dhoni's presence will be a factor in that middle order which still isn't rock solid if skipper Virat Kohli isn't around.

Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed that Dhoni is fit and available for the game.

Dhoni's calmness in anchoring the innings will be priceless and young Shubman Gill might make the way in the playing XI as the World Cup preparations hit full swing.

The Hamilton match was an eye opener where Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik failed to prove a point that they can stand up and be counted if Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan fail on a given day with Kohli also not around.

With the three-match T20I series ahead and also the World Cup round the corner, India will have to address this weakness to ensure that their much-vaunted batting doesn't crumble on an odd day when the condition aids swing bowling in England.

Rohit has already described it as 'one of the worst batting performance' by the team and he would like to lead by example by quickly getting over the disappointment with another fiery opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday.

Having returned from provisional suspension post his loose talk on a TV chat show, Hardik Pandya gave ample display of his importance in the ODI team and he will look to continue to deliver.

It will be interesting if Mohammed Shami comes back for the final game with Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting the rest.

The team management might also want to test Mohammed Siraj as Khaleel Ahmed wasn't very impressive in the last game.

Although the series is done and dusted, the fourth ODI win gave a new lease of life to New Zealand's campaign and they will look to dish out another superlative performance before going into the T20I series.

Opener Henry Nicholls, who replaced Colin Munro in the fourth ODI, made an unbeaten 30 to provide solidity at the top, while Ross Taylor looked in good touch en route his 93 and 37 not out in the last two innings.

New Zealand, however, is likely to miss out opener Martin Guptill who suffered a back injury during practice.

In bowling department, Boult has swung his way with a five wicket haul while Grandhomme seemed to have regained confidence with his three wicket haul in the last match.

Back into the New Zealand fold, all rounder James Neesham and spinner Todd Astle have made a decent start with one wicket each in the fourth game.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, and Ross Taylor.

Match Starts at 7:30 am.

With inputs from PTI