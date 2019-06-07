Daily Bulletin: Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad today, search for missing IAF aircraft AN-32 continues; Rajnath Singh now part of key Cabinet committees; day's top stories

Rahul Gandhi to begin three-day visit to Wayanad today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad seat in Kerala in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, will be on a three-day visit to the constituency on Friday. "I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens and Congress Party workers. It’s a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days," he tweeted on Friday morning.

The electorate gave Rahul a landslide victory with a margin of 4.31 lakh votes. However, the Congress president lost in Amethi, touted as an unchallenged bastion of the Gandhi-Nehru family.

Rahul is scheduled to hold roadshows in Vandur, Nilambar, and Ernad Assembly segments in the district on Friday.

Search for missing IAF aircraft continues

The search operations for the missing Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft, which went missing on Monday, to continue on Friday after the IAF deployed additional resources to trace the aircraft on Thursday. The IAF has also roped in the local civic and police agencies in its effort to find the aircraft which went missing in Arunachal Pradesh after taking off from Assam's Jorhat.

The Russian-made aircraft took off from Jorhat at 12.27 pm on Monday for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground. Its last contact with the ground control was at 1 pm. A total of eight aircrew and five passengers were on board the aircraft.

All the three armed forces have deployed their assets to trace the aircraft. However, the search-and-rescue (SAR) operation has met with little success so far due to the difficult terrain and rough weather.

According to sources, the rescuers have not received any signal from the emergency locator beacon in the missing plane and there is a possibility that the device may not have been functional. They said the IAF had deployed four Mi-17 helicopters, three advanced light helicopters, of which two belonged to the Army, two Sukhoi-30 aircraft, one C-130 transporter aircraft and one Unmanned Aerial Vehicle of the Army.

Two Cheetah helicopters will also join the search operations on Friday, the sources said.

Narendra Modi revamps Cabinet committees, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah part of key panels

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was added to four Cabinet committees on Thursday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi modified the panels that are vital to the government's decision-making process.

After the amended composition, Singh will also be a part of Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth as well as the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

Earlier, among the eight key Cabinet committees reconstituted by the Centre, Singh was part of only two which are the Cabinet Committee on Security, and Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

Home Minister Amit Shah finds representation in all of them while Prime Minister is on-board six committees barring Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Accommodation. The lone Cabinet Committee having only Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah on board is the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

On Thursday, Modi also approved the reconstitution of the government's think-tank NITI Aayog. Modi renamed Rajiv Kumar as its vice chairman and appointing Home Minister Amit Shah as an ex-officio member.

According to official sources, besides Shah, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be ex-officio members.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Commerce and Industry and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot and Statistics Minister Rao Inderjit Singh will be special invitees to the panel.

No meeting between India and Pakistan on sidelines of SCO, says MEA

India on Thursday said that no bilateral meeting has been planned between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the SCO summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek next week.

There was speculation about possibility of a meeting between Modi and Khan in the wake of a private visit to New Delhi by Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood days after a telephonic conversation between the prime ministers.

"To best of my knowledge, there is no bilateral meeting being planned between the prime minister and prime minister of Pakistan on the sidelines of the SCO summit," External Affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a media briefing.

Asked specifically whether he was completely ruling out any possibility of Modi-Khan meeting in Bishkek, Kumar only said he was not aware of any bilateral meeting being organised between the two leaders. Both Modi and Khan are scheduled to attend the annual SCO summit on 13 and 14 June.

Telangana Speaker allows 12 out of 18 Congress MLAs to join TRS

In a big jolt to the Congress in Telangana, as many as 12 of its 18 MLAs were recognised as members of the ruling TRS by the Assembly Speaker on Thursday hours after they moved an appeal seeking a merger of their group.

Capping a day of fast-paced political developments, Speaker P Srinivas Reddy acceded to the request of the 12 MLAs considering the fact they constituted two-thirds of the Congress Legislature Party, a requirement for merger under the anti-defection law.

A bulletin from the Assembly on Thursday night said seats had been allotted to the 12 MLAs along with the members of the Telangana Rastra Samithi Legislature Party in the House. Unless the merger is reversed, the Congress is set to lose its Opposition Party status in the Assembly as its strength has come down to six.

With the merger, the TRS strength in the 119-member House with one vacancy has risen to 100, including the Speaker. AIMIM led by Hyderabad Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi has seven members in the assembly, while the BJP has one.

CCI asks Schneider to reserve a part of L&T's capacity for third-party firms

The Competition Commission of India has asked Schneider, which acquired electrical and automation business of L&T for Rs 14,000 crore, to reserve a part of the latter's installed capacity to offer white labelling services to third-party companies. The fair trade regulator also asked the acquirer to provide third-party firm technology access of white-labelled products for the next five years.

In April this year, the regulator had tweeted said it "approves the acquisition of electrical and automation business of L&T by Schneider and MacRitchie, subject to compliance of certain modifications".

"In order to eliminate the competition concerns, the Commission has ordered the Acquirers to reserve a part of L&T's installed capacity to offer white labelling services to third-party competitors. This facility would be available in respect of five high market share LV (low voltage ) switchgears, which are generally used together in LV panels," the CCI said in a statement.

Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer at French Open 2019 semi-finals today among other key battles

The modern-day tennis' greatest rivalry will be rekindled today as Roger Federer faces 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in first men's singles semi-final at Rolland Garros. In the second semi-final, Novak Djokovic will meet Dominic Thiem.

In the women's singles semi-finals, Ashleigh Barty will take on Amanda Anisimova while Johanna Konta will face off against Markéta Vondroušová in the other semi-final.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Match 11 of Cricket World Cup 2019

Coming into the match on the back of respective victories, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will battle it out today in Match 11 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 to be played at County Ground in Bristol.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co defeated favourites England in their last match by 14 runs. Sri Lanka, who began their campaign on an emphatic note, beating Afghanistan by 34 runs (D/L method), will look to end their winless run in the tournament against Pakistan.

Google Stadia pricing and release date revealed

Google revealed important details about its upcoming game streaming service named Stadia at its special Stadia Connect pre-E3 presentation. The primary monthly subscription pack called Stadia Pro is priced at $10 and it will support several game titles at launch. It will be available from November in 14 different territories.

Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah to release next Eid

Inshallah, which reunites director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan after a long gap, will hit the screens on Eid, 2020. A love story, it will be Alia Bhatt's first film with the ace director.

"Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt come together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. We at Bhansali Productions are happy to confirm that the film hits theatres on the Eid of 2020," Prerna Singh, CEO of BPPL said in a statement.

