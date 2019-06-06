Narendra Modi reconstitutes NITI Aayog: Rajiv Kumar remains vice chairman; Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh among ex-officio members

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday approved reconstitution of policy think tank NITI Aayog, renaming Rajiv Kumar as its vice chairman and appointing Home Minister Amit Shah as ex-officio member.

According to official sources, besides Shah, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be ex-officio members.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Commerce and Industry and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot and Statistics Minister Rao Inderjit Singh will be special invitees to the panel.

The panel's current members VK Saraswat, Ramesh Chand and VK Paul have been repeated.

