Daily Bulletin: Kerala CM to visit flood-hit Malappuram district today; Manmohan Singh to file for RS nomination from Rajasthan; day's top stories

Kerala CM expected to visit flood-affected areas in Malappuram district today

According to reports, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to visit the flood-affected areas in Malappuram, on Tuesday.

The district administration declared a holiday for all educational institutions on 13 August. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange alert" for six districts on Tuesday. The Disaster Management Authority has warned fishermen not to go fishing in the sea until Friday.

With rains subsiding in many parts of Kerala, search and relief operations are on in landslide-hit Kavalappara and Puthumala in Malappuram and Wayanad districts, as authorities on Monday reported 83 deaths in the monsoon fury since 8 August.

Over 2.55 lakh people have sought refuge in 1,413 relief camps, officials said. The toll is expected to go up as 50 people are still missing in Malappuram, one of the worst-hit by the rains. The state's northern districts of Malappuram, Wayanad and Kozhikode and Idukki in central Kerala were ravaged by the torrential rains.

Manmohan Singh to file nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan today

Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh will file nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan today.

The seat has been vacant since the death of state BJP president Madan Lal Saini, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha last year when the BJP was in power in the state. Now, the Congress party is in majority in the Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, the former prime minister represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha for 28 years before his tenure ended earlier this year.

TMC leaders to stage protest against I-T notices sent to Puja committees in Kolkata today

Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced an eight-hour dharna on 13 August to protest income-tax notices to several Durga Puja committees. She had also criticised the Centre for issuing income tax notices to several Durga Puja committees in Kolkata, saying festivals should be exempt from levies.

Banerjee had said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would sit on a dharna in the city on 13 August in protest against the move of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Questioning Banerjee's criticism of I-T notices served to Durga Puja committees, the BJP on Monday accused a section of TMC leaders of laundering the money, allegedly looted in chit fund scams, through the puja committees.

Mocking Banerjee's "crocodile tears" for Durga Puja committees, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Monday said, if she is so concerned about these committees, then why did the TMC government on several occasions try to stop Durga Puja rituals, in order to allow Muharram in the state.

"She should be the last person to talk about Durga Puja. If she is so bothered about the festival, then why did she stop idol immersions for consecutive years in order to allow Muharram processions in the state," he said.

Sinha alleged that Banerjee is "more interested" in appeasing Muslims rather than heeding the sentiments of Hindus.

Priyanka Gandhi to visit to Sonbhadra to meet families of 17 July firing victims today

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to visit Ubbha village of Sonbhadra district on 13 August to express solidarity with families of Adivasi farmers, who were allegedly killed over a property dispute by the village headman and his associates in Ghorawal on 17 July, according to sources.

She was earlier not allowed by local administration to visit the site where the violence took place and meet the tribal victim's families in Sonbhadra. She later met the family members at the Chunur guesthouse in neighbouring Mirzapur, where she was detained last month.

The Sonbhadra firing took place at Ubbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers, which triggered the firing allegedly by his aides leading to 10 deaths.

Ravi Shastri, Mike Hesson among six names shortlisted by BCCI for Team India's head coach position, says report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shortlisted six candidates for the men's team's head coach including current Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.

Apart from Shastri, there are two more Indians who have been shortlisted for the post –former cricketer Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh. The other three candidates are Mike Hesson, Tom Moody, and Phil Simmons.

Days after submitting EOI for Jet Airways, Vedanta's Anil Agarwal says not interested in airline

In the second major setback to the lenders' bid to revive the grounded Jet Airways by selling it out, billionaire businessman Anil Agarwal, a day after announcing interest in the airline, Monday said he is no longer interested to pursue the deal.

With this, only two financial investors are left in the fray. Already deep-pocketed players like Etihad, which is already is an equity partner in the airline and also the Hindujas have backed out of the sale process.

With Volcan pulling out, only two entities are left in the fray to buy a stake in the airline. Etihad which holds 24 percent stake in Jet Airways, also stayed away from participating in the second round.

