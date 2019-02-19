Daily Bulletin: Pakistan to make submissions at ICJ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case; Saudi's Prince Salman to visit India; day's top stories

Pakistan to make submissions at ICJ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Pakistan will be making its submissions on Tuesday at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, a day after India made several allegations against the country on the subject.

The top UN court will conduct a four-day public hearing in the case of 48-year-old Jadhav, who was sentenced to death in 2017 by a Pakistani military court under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, for "espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan".

In its fight for the former navy officer's freedom, India has made allegations against Pakistan on two broad issues — breach of the Vienna Convention on denying consular access to Jadhav and the process of resolution. India was formally informed of Jadhav's arrest on 25 March, 2016, and made at least 16 requests for consular access to him after that, which were either denied or ignored.

Representing India and Jadhav in the ICJ was senior advocate Harish Salve.

BJP, Shiv Sena arrive at seat-sharing arrangement at last

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Shiv Sena, which is often critical of the former, have arrived at a seat-sharing agreement, after speculation of rising disagreements on the matter. In the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, the BJP will fight in 25 seats, leaving 23 for the Sena.

On Monday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said: "People have been seeing the Shiv Sena and the BJP for the past 30 years. For 25 years, we stood united, and for five years, there was confusion."

The decision to set their differences aside came after BJP chief Amit Shah visited Thackeray at his house in Mumbai.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said: "We have had our differences, but in terms of ideologies, we are alike. Hence, we have stayed together for this long... We think parties that share similar national interests must come together. We have decided to contest the Lok Sabha and state elections together."

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit India for first time

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the country's defence minister, will visit India for the first time on Tuesday, for a two-day visit.

At a high-profile summit in Islamabad on Monday, the Kingdom had vowed to "de-escalate" rising tensions between Pakistan and India. Tensions were renewed after the death of 40 CRPF jawans in a suicide attack in Pulwama carried out by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia signed deals worth more than $20 billion with Pakistan, providing much-needed investment for its faltering economy.

ED asks Robert Vadra to appear at its Delhi office

The Enforcement Directorate has asked businessman Robert Vadra to appear at its Delhi office on Tuesday, presumably for questioning on his alleged properties in London. A Delhi court on Saturday had extended Vadra's interim protection from arrest till 2 March in a money laundering case lodged by the agency.

Vadra, who is Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, called the ED's action of attaching assets of a firm linked to him a "witch hunt" and claimed that it showed "complete misuse of assertion of power".

Vadra alleged "relentless harassment" a day after the ED said it has attached assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of a firm linked to him in connection with the alleged Bikaner land scam.

Narendra Modi to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to lay the foundation stones of 31 projects worth Rs 2,000 crore. He will also lay the foundation stones for three other projects worth Rs 51.81 crore.

Modi will visit the Ravidas temple on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti on Tuesday. Here, too, he will lay the foundation stone of a development project surrounding Guru Ravidas's birthplace, reported Business Today.

Huawei went out of its way to steal Apple tech

Reports are now emerging that Chinese tech giant Huawei deliberately targeted Apple suppliers, former employees and the like in an attempt to steal Apple's technology.

This technology was allegedly used in the manufacture and design of several Huawei products.

Maharashtra to move planned Ratnagiri refinery after farmers' protest

Opposition from farmers has prompted Maharashtra to move the location for what would be the country's biggest oil refinery, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Stare-run oil companies and Saudi Aramco have teamed up to build the $44-billion refinery, which is aimed at giving India steady fuel supplies while meeting Saudi Arabia's need to secure regular buyers for its oil.

But thousands of farmers have refused to surrender land, fearing it could damage a region famed for its Alphonso mangoes, vast cashew plantations and fishing hamlets that boast bountiful catches of seafood.

After their protests, land acquisition has been stopped for the refinery at the proposed site at Nanar, a village in Ratnagiri district, some 400 kilometres south of Mumbai, Fadnavis said on Monday. "The refinery will be built at a place where local population won't oppose the project," he said in a press conference, without identifying a new location.

Committee set up for sale of Rs 3,000-cr 'enemy shares'

The Centre has constituted a high-level committee, comprising top bureaucrats, to recommend the quantum and price or price band for sale of "enemy shares" worth Rs 3,000 crore. The move comes nearly two years after Parliament amended the Enemy Property Act to ensure that the successors of those who migrated to Pakistan and China during the Partition and 1962 war, respectively, will have no claim over the properties or shares left behind in India.

The high-level committee, to be jointly headed by the Union home secretary and secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Assets Management, may recommend the quantum and price or price band for sale of enemy shares, or the principles, or mechanism, or method for sale of enemy shares to the committee headed by the Union home minister, according to a home ministry notification.

AICWA announces ban on Pakistani artistes

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Monday announced a ban on Pakistani artistes in the country, saying they will resort to strong action against anyone who collaborates with talent from Pakistan.

A notice signed by Ronak Suresh Jain, AICWA's general secretary, said: "The All Indian Cine Workers Association strongly condemns brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. AICWA stands with the nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity. We are officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani actors and artistes working in (our) film industry. Still, if any organisation insists on working with Pakistani artistes, (it) will be banned by the AICWA and strong action will be taken against them. The nation comes first. We stand with our nation."

