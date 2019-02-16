Robert Vadra to be protected from arrest till 2 March; calls ED probe into Bikaner land scam a 'witch hunt'

A Delhi court on Saturday extended interim protection from arrest for Robert Vadra till 2 March in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The ED, through its lawyer Nitesh Rana, told the court that it needed to question Vadra in the case and opposed his anticipatory bail plea on the ground of non-cooperation. The businessman, however, denied the charge and said he was ready to come for questioning as and when called.

The court had on 2 February granted him interim bail till 16 February and asked him to appear before the Enforcement Directorate and cooperate in the investigation into an alleged money laundering case. The ED is probing the purchase of a London-based property which is allegedly owned by Vadra.

Vadra alleges 'relentless harassment'

On Saturday, Vadra termed as a "witch hunt" the Enforcement Directorate's action of attaching assets of a firm linked to him, and claimed that it showed "complete misuse of assertion of power". Vadra alleged "relentless harassment" a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it has attached assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of a firm linked to him in connection with the Bikaner land scam money laundering case.

"I have had nothing to hide and I am surely not above the law. I have deposed for almost 6 days; ranging from 8 to 12 hours per day with a 40 minute lunch break, and have been escorted to the washroom," Vadra said in a Facebook post.

He said he has completely cooperated and adhered to the rules whenever called in any part of the country. "Attachment of my workplace — my office and areas that are sub judice, shows a complete misuse of assertion of power, a complete vindictive and vicious witch hunt," he alleged.

"When truth sustains and prevails, I suppose an apology is all that will suffice. Will stay determined for justice for me," Vadra said. The ED has issued a provisional order for attachment of the assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It had grilled Vadra in this case in Jaipur twice earlier this week. His mother Maureen was also asked to depose but was allowed to go after completion of brief legal procedures. Vadra was also questioned by the ED for three consecutive days last week in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering to purchase assets abroad.

With inputs from PTI

