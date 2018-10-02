Daily bulletin: Modi govt marks Gandhi Jayanti as Swachhta Divas, Congress to launch Gaddi Choro Andolan; top stories for today

Gandhi Jayanti to be celebrated as Swachhta Divas

As the nation enters the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has announced that 2 October will be celebrated as Swachchta Diwas. The Government of India is also holding a world sanitation conference, Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention. A host of national and international dignitaries, including United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind are also expected to take part.

Congress to launch 'Gaddi Choro Andolan' on Gandhi Jayanti

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will use the occasion, which is also former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary, to sharpen the Opposition's attack against the Modi government. He will launch the Gaddi Choro Andolan against the BJP-led government from Wardha, Maharashtra. Rahul will also chair the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, attend a prayer service in Sevagram Ashram and then participate in a padyatra to mark the occasion.

The venue, Wardha, was chosen strategically as Mahatma Gandhi spent the last 12 years of his life in the Sevagram Ashram. The outline of the Quit India Movement was also drawn here.

Farmers' group to protest in Delhi

Bharatiya Kisan Union, a farmers' group which was on a 10-day-long march, is seeking loan waivers, lowering of electricity bill tariff, and a increase in minimum support prices. The march, in which over 50,000 farmers and more than 500 tractors are expected to participate, will reach Delhi today.

Anna Hazare to sit on hunger strike from today

Anti-corruption crusader, Anna Hazare will begin a fast in his village, Ralegan Siddhi from today over his long-standing demand for the appointment of an independent Lokpal, and strict implementation of the Lokpal Act. Hazare last sat on a fast over the same demand between 23 and 29 March, but agreed to break it after the government gave him a written reassurance. He had given the government a six-month deadline to heed to his demands, which ended last month.

Microsoft Surface Event

Later today, Microsoft will be unveiling its new generation of Surface devices. At the event, we're expecting to see a Surface Laptop 2, a Surface Pro 6 and maybe even a successor to the Surface Studio. Alongside these devices, we can also expect to hear about the latest Windows 10 October 2018 update, which should also ship soon after the announcement. The Surface range of products from Microsoft represents the best that Microsoft can offer the PC world: A bloat-free software and impeccable design. And while we don’t expect to see any major design update to the line, we are expecting to see Microsoft finally introduce support for 8th generation Intel CPUs.

Moto One Power review

Featuring a 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 636 SoC and a price tag of Rs 15,999, the Moto One Power has garnered a considerable amount of attention. Xiaomi in particular offers some truly worthwhile rivals to the One Power, but the Moto’s combination of great hardware and near stock Android give it an edge in some eyes. Stay tuned for our full review, which will be arriving later today. The device will go on sale on 5 October as a Flipkart exclusive.

Varun Dhawan wins Best Actor award at 9th Jagran Film Festival

Varun Dhawan, who won the Best Actor award at the 9th Jagran Film Festival, says his film October will live on forever. Dhawan tweeted a photograph of himself receiving the award for the film, directed by Shoojit Sircar. "Won best actor for October. The shiuli flower has a life span only for a night but I have a feeling October will live on forever," he wrote.