Motorola has today launched its first smartphone that has been made exclusively for the Indian market. Called the Motorola One Power, the online-only device is priced at Rs 15,999, and will be available for purchase starting 5 October, exclusively via Flipkart. The registration for the phone has already begun This is also the first time Motorola will be joining the flash sale module.

The Motorola One Power comes with two big promises — timely updates and a ginormous battery. The Motorola One Power is fuelled by a massive 5,000 mAh battery, that can give you close to a two-day run in one charge. Further, Motorola has promised the rollout of Android 9.0 Pie to the device by the year-end, and timely upgrades for the next two years. Motorola also assures that the device will receive monthly updates for the next three years.

Motorola One Power specifications and features

The Motorola One Power features a 6.2-inch full HD+ IPS display, with a resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, which is accompanied with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

For photography, the Motorola One Power sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 16 MP PDAF sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera also features a dual-LED dual-tone flash. Up front, is a 12 MP camera sensor, with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Motorola One Power runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Android One) operating system and is fuelled by a massive 5,000 mAh battery, with support for Moto’s own Turbo Charge technology. For connectivity, it includes features like Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot, 3.5 mm jack, USB 2.0 Type-C connector, Bluetooth 5.0, and FM Radio.