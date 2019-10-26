Daily Bulletin: Khattar to stake claim to form govt today; Uddhav calls Sena MLAs's meet at 'Matoshri'; day's top stories

BJP seals Haryana alliance with JJP; party leaders to meet Governor today

After day-long negotiations between the BJP and the Jannayak Janata Party, Union Minister Amit Shah sealed an alliance with the Dushyant Chautala-led JJP on Friday.

Flanked by incumbent chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chautala, Shah made the announcement at a press conference held at his residence that the new chief minister will be from the BJP and the deputy chief minister will be from the regional party.

"Going by the mandate of the voters of Haryana, leaders of both parties have decided that the BJP and the JJP will form the government together. The chief minister will be from the BJP and the deputy chief minister from the JJP," said Shah.

He further stated that leaders from both the parties will meet Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on Saturday and stake their claim to form the next government in the state. However, there was no official announcement on the swearing-in ceremony.

We are forming a government in the state with @JJPofficial for the development of Haryana. pic.twitter.com/HawZnIwki0 — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) October 25, 2019

Chautala, whose JJP was formed only 10 months ago, contested an Assembly election for the first time and has been playing the role of kingmaker after winning 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly.

At the press conference, he said it was important for the BJP and JJP to come together to give a stable government to Haryana. "To give a stable government to Haryana it was important for BJP and JJP to come together. I would like to thank Amit Shah ji and Nadda ji.Our party had decided that for the betterment of the state it is important to have a stable government," said Chautala.

The Congress gained victory in 31 seats while the BJP bagged 40 seats. The half-way mark is 46.

Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs at 'Matoshree'

As the Shiv Sena continued to play the hardball by reminding its ally BJP of the 50:50 formula after the Maharashtra Assembly election concluded on Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of newly-elected MLAs of his party on Saturday.

According to sources the meeting will be held at "Matoshree", Sena chief's residence in suburban Bandra. On Friday, posters crowning Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray as future chief minister also came up in Worli, the constituency from which he has been elected in Maharashtra election.

The party, which fought the Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP, secured win in 55 seats, and was leading in one more constituency as the results came in on Thursday.

With the BJP's tally coming down to 105 from 122 in 2014, the Shiv Sena's bargaining power has increased. Speaking after the trends of the results became clear, Uddhav reminded the BJP about the 50-50 power-sharing formula worked out in discussions with BJP chief Amit Shah before the election.

Girish Chandra Murmu to be first L-G of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik moved to Goa

IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir while Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik has been moved to Goa, a Rashtrapati Bhawan statement said on Friday.

Radha Krishna Mathur has also been appointed as its Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh. Malik's transfer to Goa as the new governor comes as a surprise, especially since he was the front-runner for the post of Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The appointments were made by President Ram Nath Kovind.

A 1985-batch IAS officer, Murmu currently holds the post of Expenditure Secretary in the finance ministry. Prior to the announcement, he had served as principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and is considered close to the prime minister. T

he UT status of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will come to effect on 31 October. The Parliament had in passed a resolution revoking the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Heavy to very heavy rain forecast in Karnataka's three districts

With heavy rains continuing to wreak havoc in Karnataka, the IMD forecasted on Friday heavy to very heavy rainfall in three districts – Uttar Kannada, Dakshin Kannada and Udupi. Heavy rainfall is expected in Belghavi, Haveri districts of north interior Karnataka.

#NewsAlert – Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of coastal & northern Karnataka. IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the three districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. pic.twitter.com/hfL4Yn2oas — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 26, 2019

In the past week, 18 people have lost their lives and six have gone missing in rain-related incidents.

Sixteen relief camps have been opened which are facilitating over 3,000 inmates, CNN-News18 reported.

Tamil Nadu government doctors launch indefinite strike demanding better pay and promotions; services partially hit

More than 15,000 government doctors affiliated to Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) on Friday launched an indefinite strike across Tamil Nadu pressing a four point charter of demands, including time bound promotions.

As the government initiated talks with representatives of the federation failed, five doctors sat on a "fast unto death" in the premises of the Government Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai, demanding the immediate intervention of Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

In view of the strike by FOGDA, an umbrella outfit of five associations, inpatient and outpatient services were affected to a considerable extent. Emergency services, however, continued to be on.

According to FOGDA representative Dr C Sundaresan, more than 15,000 government doctors are on strike.

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) State Secretary Dr N Ravishankar, however, claimed TNGDA is the major association representing about 16,250 of the total of 18,000 government doctors.

"We are not participating in the strike. We have decided to go on strike on 30 and 31 October," Dr Ravishankar said.

ARM to continue chip architecture licenses with Huawei

Chip designer ARM has decided to continue licensing its architectures with Huawei. Since the company's v8 and v9 architectures originate in the UK, they can't be subject to the US trade ban. This means current and future designs can be licensed by the Chinese company. Huawei's latest Kirin 990 chipset built in-house is based on ARM's design.

