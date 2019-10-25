Girish Chandra Murmu to be first L-G of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik moved to Goa; Radha Krishna Mathur to head Ladakh

IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir while Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik has been moved to Goa, an official spokesperson said. Radha Krishna Mathur has also been appointed as its Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

Malik's transfer to Goa as the new governor comes as a surprise, especially since Malik waso the front-runner for the post of Lieutenant Governorship of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The appointments were made by President Ram Nath Kovind.

A 1985-batch IAS officer, Murmu currently holds the post of Expenditure Secretary in the finance ministry. Murmu had served as principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and is considered to be a close confidant of the prime minister.

The UT status of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will come to effect on 31 October. The Parliament had in passed a resolution revoking the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The decision was announced on Friday along with the appointment of PS Sreedharan Pillai as the governor of Mizoram, PTI said.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .