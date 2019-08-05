Daily Bulletin: House arrest for Mehbooba, Omar Abdullah; Sec 144 imposed in Srinagar; Sengar in Delhi court; day's top stories

Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah under house arrest; Section 144 imposed in Srinagar

Congress leader Usman Majid and CPM MLA MY Tarigami claimed they were arrested on Sunday night as Kashmir remained on edge with authorities stepping up security deployment.

However, no official confirmation was immediately available.

Police officials said former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti would not be allowed to move out of house as strict curfew would be imposed in Kashmir at the crack of dawn amid heightened terror threat and flare up of hostilities with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

Sources said that the former chief ministers have been detained at their respective homes.

National Conference leader Abdullah tweeted, "I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I'll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store."

"To the people of Kashmir, we don't know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe & above all PLEASE STAY CALM," he said in another tweet.

The authorities suspended mobile Internet connection in Kashmir Valley, the officials said, adding that satellite phones were being provided to police officials and district magistrates.

Reacting to the development, Mehbooba tweeted, "Hearing reports about internet being snapped soon including cellular coverage. Curfew passes being issued too. God knows what awaits us tomorrow. It's going to be a long night."

In such difficult times, I’d like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what’s rightfully ours. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

Mobile internet services suspended in Jammu amid prevailing security tensions: Section 144 imposed in state from 6 am today

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu, in view of the prevailing security situation in the region in recent days.

"Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu," said Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan.

Jammu & Kashmir: Security tightened in Jammu in view of the imposition of section 144 from 6 am, today. pic.twitter.com/g5XndHNWK9 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

In Jammu, the government has imposed Section 144, which prevent the gathering of more than four in the area.

"Any pre-planned congregation/sudden unforeseen congregation of ritualistic nature shall be conducted with the prior approval of the District Magistrate," the order read.

Schools and colleges of the district have been shut down until further order.

The mobile and internet services were partially suspended in Kashmir valley on Sunday.

Unnao rape case: Main accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and accomplice Shashi Singh to be produced in Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court today

After the Supreme Court transferred all the cases related to Unnao incident outside of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi’s Tis Hazari court issued a production warrant against rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Shashi Singh.

The Court has asked them to appear before it on 5 August.

Owing to the confusion regarding the prison in which the accused are lodged, District judge Dinesh Sharma sent the order to both the Director General (Prisons) of Uttar Pradesh and Tihar jail.

The court also issued production warrants against the other accused in the case for their presence on 6 August.

The case pertains to the rape of a minor girl allegedly by the expelled BJP lawmaker Sengar at his residence in Unnao on 4 June 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail. Another accused, Shashi Singh, had allegedly lured the victim into going to the Sengar's residence.

The Supreme Court had, on 1 August ordered the transfer of all the cases related to the Unnao rape case outside Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. The top court also ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete the investigation related to the accident within a week and the rape case in 45 days.

Amit Shah to introduce J&K Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha today: Law will grant 10% reservation to EWS in state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha on Monday for implementation of the 10 percent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources told ANI on Saturday that government had taken up the issue on Friday's business advisory committee meeting with the opposition leaders and that in pursuance to that the copy of the Bill has been circulated among the members.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

It seeks to extend the 10 percent quota to economically weaker sections to the state which has special constitutional provisions.

Jammu and Kashmir is under President's Rule at present. After the bill is passed by the Parliament, all residents of the state with income below Rs 8 lakh per annum would benefit from 10 percent quota.

India clinch T20I series against West Indies

​India emerged victors by a margin of 22 runs (DLS method) in the rain-affected 2nd T20I against West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida. The win helped the 'Men in Blue' gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. While Rohit Sharma struck a 51-ball 67 to set the tone after India opted to bat, it was Krunal Pandya who won the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 20 as well as figures of 2/23. The series now moves out of the USA and into the Caribbean region, with the third T20I taking place at Guyana.

Rs 25,000-cr tenders cancelled or modified to promote 'Make in India' products​

Government tenders worth over Rs 25,000 crore were either cancelled or modified and re-issued after the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) stepped in to change their conditions in order to promote 'Made in India' goods, a top official said.

"The department is taking every step for effective implementation of public procurement order, 2017, to promote 'Made in India' products," the official said.

The government issued the order on 15 June 2017, to promote manufacturing and production of goods and services in India and enhance income and employment in the country.

A tender worth Rs 8,000 crore was withdrawn and re-issued with modified conditions after the intervention of the DIPP. The project was related with setting up of a urea and ammonia plant for gasification.​

