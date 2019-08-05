Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Section 144 imposed in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah placed under house arrest, say reports

The government on Monday imposed restrictions under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Srinagar district with effect from midnight, which shall remain in force till further orders.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been placed under house arrest, multiple media reports said. Police officials were quoted as saying by PTI that they would not be allowed to move out of their houses. However, no official confirmation was immediately available.

As per the order, there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed.

There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order.

Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required.

"It should be noted that there will be no curfew in place as reported in a section of the media," the government order read.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services were partially suspended in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday, in view of the prevailing security situation in the region in recent days.

This comes three days after the Indian Army had said that Pakistani terrorists are plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces have recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache.

