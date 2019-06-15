Daily Bulletin: HC refuses to intervene in doctors' protest in Bengal; Narendra Modi talks tough on terror at SCO summit; day's top stories

Doctors' stir in West Bengal continues as Calcutta HC refuses to intervene; CM convenes meeting

Junior doctors at state-run hospitals in West Bengal continue to protest, with around 700 doctors tendering their resignations on Friday. This was after they failed to reach a resolution with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court refused to pass any interim order on the strike and asked the West Bengal government to persuade the doctors on strike to resume work and restore healthcare services. The protestors did not turn up for a meeting that the chief minister had called for at the Secretariat, Nabanna, on Friday. The government has called for another meeting with the protesting doctors at 5 pm on Saturday.

The protests began after several junior doctors were thrashed by a 200-odd mob at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, when an 85-year-old patient died on Monday, apparently due to medical negligence. The situation deteriorated further on Friday, with doctors from the NRS, IPGMER and SSKM hospitals, Calcutta Medical College and RG Kar Medical College put in their papers. Several hundred other doctors are expected to follow suit.

Narendra Modi talks tough on terror at SCO summit in Bishkek

On the first day of the SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of terrorism, saying nations that provided encouragement, support and financial help to the menace needed to be called out. Without naming Pakistan, Modi reiterated his call for a global conference to deal with the challenges posed by terrorism.

To combat the menace of terrorism, countries will have to come out of their narrow purview to unite against it, Modi said in the presence of Russian president Vladimir Putin, Chinese president Xi Jinping, Pakistan prime minister Khan and Iran president Hassan Rouhani among others.

India levies retaliatory tariffs on 29 US products

A year after the Unites States raised import duties on Indian steel and aluminum products, India, too, has decided to impose additional customs duty on 29 products imported from the US, including almonds, walnut, apples and pulses.

India initially issued an order in June last year to raise import taxes as high as 120 percent on a slew of U.S. items, incensed by Washington's refusal to exempt New Delhi from higher steel and aluminum tariffs.

But New Delhi repeatedly delayed raising tariffs as the two nations engaged in trade talks. Trade between them stood at about $142.1 billion in 2018.

India's move comes ahead of a meeting between Modi and US president Donald Trump on the sidelines of a G20 summit on 28 and 29 June in Japan.

SEBI bans NDTV promoters from market for two years, asks to step down

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has banned NDTV chairman Prannoy Roy and managing director Radhika Roy from the securities market for two years and restrained them from holding any key managerial personnel or directorship in the company for the period. This was after they failed “to conform to the fair and transparent principles of trades in the securities market” in a case relating to transfer of NDTV's shares.

The duo, who were the promoters and majority shareholders in the news channel, will have to step down from their position as the order which came into force with immediate effect.

Australia to take on beleaguered Sri Lanka; South Africa, Afghanistan eye first win

Defending champions Australia will take on 1996 winners Sri Lanka at The Oval in the 20th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the former coming off of a victory over Pakistan in their last outing. Sri Lanka has had an extensive break now, with both of their last two matches — against Pakistan and Bangladesh — getting washed out without a ball bowled.

The South Africa-Afghanistan clash is scheduled for three hours later at Cardiff, with the Proteas facing a do-or-die scenario, having collected just a solitary point in their last four games, courtesy a rained off fixture against West Indies. Afghanistan is, so far, the only team in the tournament who is still without a point.

The Sri Lanka-Australia fixture takes place at 3 pm (IST). The South Africa-Afghanistan match is scheduled for a 6 pm start.

Huawei 'Mate X' foldable phone further delayed

Huawei has confirmed that its foldable phone will be delayed until at least September. The $2,600 foldable phone was initially expected in April, but the company is believed to have delayed the launch following issues with Samsung’s 'Galaxy Fold' smartphone.

Interestingly, the 'Mate X' will be running Google’s Android OS at launch as the phone was announced before the company was blacklisted by the US.

