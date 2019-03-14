Daily Bulletin: China blocks move to designate Masood Azhar 'global terrorist'; India, Pak to discuss Kartarpur Corridor; day's top stories

China blocks move to list Masood Azhar as 'global terrorist'

India's bid to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist faced another setback on Wednesday as China put a technical hold on a proposal in the UN Security Council to ban him after the Pulwama terror attack.

On 27 February, France, UK and US moved a proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council. This was days after a JeM suicide bomber killed at least 42 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, leading to a flare-up in the tensions between India and Pakistan.

Members of the Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee had 10 working days to raise any objections to the proposal. The no-objection period deadline was scheduled to end at 3 pm (New York time) on Wednesday, which was around 12.30 am IST on Thursday.

Boeing grounds entire global fleet of 737 Max aircraft

Boeing has grounded its entire global fleet of 737 Max aircraft after investigators uncovered new evidence at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines crash, which killed 149 people.

Amid several countries grounding the aircraft, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the USA said on Wednesday that it planned to open proceedings into the two fatal Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 plane crashes after it said data showed "some similarities" in the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes.

The FAA gave an emergency order, temporarily grounding the planes over the two crashes "that warrant further investigation of the possibility of shared cause".

India, Pakistan to have first Kartarpur Corridor meeting

A landmark meeting between India and Pakistan on the modalities for the Kartarpur Corridor is set to take place on Thursday. This will be the first meeting on this issue and also the first between the two countries since tensions rose after the Pulwama attack.

Officials of both countries will meet on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border. A draft memorandum of an agreement is likely to be finalised. India is also likely to push for a no-passport clause for pilgrims travelling across the border. The Kartarpur Corridor is a long-pending demand of Indian devotees and has been a matter of discussion since 1999 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Lahore.

Pakistan has alleged that its journalists have been denied visas to cover Thursday's meeting.

Rafale hearing to continue in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will continue to hear review petitions against its verdict in the Rafale case, which had dismissed the plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the deal.

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that documents filed by the petitioners seeking review of its Rafale deal verdict are "sensitive to national security", and those who conspired to photocopy the papers have committed theft and put security in jeopardy by leaking them.

The Ministry of Defence said an internal inquiry commenced on 28 February and is currently in progress over the leak of sensitive documents, and it is of utmost concern to find out where the leak took place.

Rahul to campaign in Kerala today

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has four events lined up in different parts of Northern Kerala on Thursday. He will address fishermen in Thrissur, visit the houses of Shuhaib, Kripesh and Sarath Lal (the Youth Congress activists allegedly murdered by a Left party), and then address a rally at Kozhikode beach in the evening.

On Wednesday, the Congress and its coalition partner in Karnataka, the Janata Dal (Secular), arrived at a seat-sharing pact for the national elections. While JD(S) settled for eight of the 28 Karnataka Lok Sabha seats, Congress got 20.

Special court to hear Samjhauta Express blast case again

A special court of the National Investigation Agency in Panchkula is expected to hear the Samjhauta Express blast case after it put off the pronouncement of a verdict in 2007 after a Pakistani woman filed a petition claiming she had some evidence relevant to the case.

The petition was filed by an advocate on behalf of Rahila L Vakeel. Special NIA court judge Jagdeep Singh posted the matter for 14 March after the application was filed.

The final arguments in this case were concluded on 6 March and the verdict was reserved for 11 March.

Sixty-eight people, mostly Pakistanis, were charred to death in the blasts in two coaches of the Samjhauta Express near Panipat on 18 February, 2007.

Google silently adds new search engine options to Chrome

Updating the underpinnings of the Google Chrome browser, the search giant has quietly updated the lists of default search engines it offers in various markets.

The most notable of the company's new introductions happens to be pro-privacy rival DuckDuckGo.

Azim Premji pledges 34 percent Wipro shares for philanthropy

Information technology czar Azim Premji has earmarked economic benefits of about 34 percent of his shares in Wipro, worth Rs 52,750 crore, for his foundation involved in philanthropy, according to a statement.

With this, the total value of the endowment corpus, which supports the philanthropic activities of the Azim Premji Foundation, contributed by Premji has swelled to a staggering Rs 1.45 lakh crore, which includes 67 percent of economic ownership of Wipro Ltd, it said.

Second K-pop star named in 'sex scandal'

A second K-pop star has quit the music business amid reports if a growing "sex scandal" in the industry, local media reported on Wednesday. Jung Joon-young, 30, admitted to secretly filming himself having sex with women and sharing the footage. He said he will drop all his TV and music work.

"I admit to all my crimes," Jung said in a statement a day after K-pop superstar Seungri from the Big Bang group quit the industry after he was charged with sex bribery.

Jung, who is accused of taping over 10 women, is due to be questioned by the Seoul Metropolitan Police on Thursday, the BBC reported.

