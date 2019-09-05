Daily Bulletin: Chidambaram's CBI custody ends; schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane shut; day's top stories

Supreme Court, trial court to hear plea by P Chidambaram as ex-FM's CBI custody ends

Thursday will be a crucial day for Congress veteran P Chidambaram, whose fate will be decided by the Supreme Court which is scheduled to pronounce verdict on his plea challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict denying him anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

The apex court is also likely to pass the order on his plea challenging the issuance of the non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him and the subsequent remand orders for custodial interrogation issued by the trial court in the corruption case lodged by the CBI.

Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on 21 August night, comes to end on Thursday.

His fate will also be decided by the trial court which reserved order on anticipatory bail applications in the cases registered by the CBI and the ED in the Aircel-Maxis deal scam.

In the Supreme Court, a bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna had reserved orders on August 29 on the Chidambaram's plea in the ED case.

While reserving the orders the bench had said it would decide on the question whether to look into the documents placed before it by the ED in a sealed cover.

"Whether to look into the documents will depend on the decision of the court," the bench had said and added that if it decides not to look into the document, then entire documents will be returned to the ED as it is.

The top court had directed the ED to produce the documents in a sealed cover with the authenticated seal of the Directorate of Enforcement.

Chidambaram, who was arrested on 21 August, is in the CBI custody till tomorrow in INX Media corruption case. He is likely to be produced before the special judge on expiry of his remand period.

The top court had on 3 September ordered that Chidambaram would remain in the CBI custody till 5 September despite the probe agency insisting that it did not require his further custodial interrogation.

CBI had lodged an FIR on 15 May 2017, alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, ED lodged a money laundering case in 2017.

The Delhi High Court had on 20 August, rejected anticipatory bail pleas of Chidambaram in the INX media scam cases lodged by CBI and ED.

If the apex court gives relief in both the CBI and ED cases, then Chidambaram will be out on bail.

Mumbai rains: Holiday for schools, junior colleges in city, including Thane today

The Maharashtra government has declared a holiday on Thursday in all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and the Kokan region as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rainfall forecast.

School education minister Ashish Shelar announced this on Wednesday on his official Twitter account.

He said:

In view of heavy rains today & rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane & Kokan region tommorrow 5 Sep 2019. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions. — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) September 4, 2019

District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions, he added.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai civic body had asked the schools in the city and suburbs to remain closed on Wednesday in view of heavy rainfall.

Narendra Modi in Russia: PM to attend Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok as chief guest today

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia on a two-day visit during which he will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin and attend the Eastern Economic Forum. His visit to the Russian Far East Region is the first by an Indian prime minister.

Modi will participate in the 2019 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) as the chief guest. Russia and India are expected to sign around 15 documents, including some in the military-technical sectors, within the framework of the 20th Russian-Indian summit that will take place on the sidelines of the EEF, Russia's State-run news agency, TASS, reported.

Talking about the EEF, the prime minister said, "This forum is not confined to a mere exchange of points of view. We have been gearing up for this forum for six months," Modi said.

He also took note that a large delegation from Russia's Far East visited India and chief ministers from India, ministers, businessmen visited the Far East and saw it with their own eyes.

The prime minister also said he is ready to make efforts to ensure that the EEF will help boost and expand economic relations between India and Russia. "That is why I think that the Eastern Forum is a very important event," he said.

Kashmir Times editor files additional affidavit in SC over restrictions on journalists in Valley; matter to be heard today

Anuradha Bhasin, the executive editor of Kashmir Times, who had recently challenged the restriction on working journalists in the Kashmir Valley in the wake of the revocation of its special status, on Wednesday filed an additional affidavit in the Supreme Court.

In the affidavit, she asserted that the movement of journalists continues to be restricted in Srinagar. The apex court is slated to hear the matter today.

Bhasin, in her plea on 13 August, had sought relaxation on restrictions imposed on the free movement of journalists and media persons.

The litigant had claimed that Kashmir Times, which is the largest circulated daily in Jammu and Kashmir, has not been printed and published for a long time owing to restrictions on all communication services and movement. She added that the ban was curbing journalists' rights provided under the different provisions of the Constitution.

A five-judge Constitution Bench will hear all the petitions related to abrogation of Article 370 in the first week of October.

Centre recently withdrew special status to Jammu and Kashmir and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganising the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it.

India to face strong Oman in opening World Cup Qualifiers

India takes on Oman in their first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Oman start as favourites against 103-ranked India with coach Igor Stimac relying on captain Sunil Chhetri to deliver once again. Oman and Qatar are favourites to qualify for the next round from India's group.

Merger woes: Bank officers associations to meet in Delhi

Opposing the merger of banks, officers associations of various banks will meet in the National Capital on Thursday to chalk out the future course of action, a top official of All India Andhra Bank Officers Association said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week announced the merger of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank with Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank, while

Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will merge with Union Bank of India.

Besides, Indian Bank will be merged with Allahabad Bank, making it the seventh largest state-owned bank. Andhra Bank is the second city-based bank which will lose its geographical identity.

Earlier, State Bank of Hyderabad, an associate bank of State Bank of India was merged with its parent organisation in April 2017.

JioFibre to begin commercially today, plans to be announced

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani, had announced the launch of Jio's broadband internet services arm, JioFiber back on 12 August. Today the service is set to go LIVE commercially. JioFiber services would be offering internet services at speeds going from 100 Mbps all the way to 1 Gbps. The tariff plans would begin from Rs 700 and go up to Rs 10,000 per month depending on the plans you opt for. The detailed break down of the JioFiber plans should be revealed today.

Heavy rains wash out Bollywood events in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Dharmendra and Sunny Deol, had to call off their events after heavy rains pounded Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday. The weather department on Wednesday issued a rain 'red alert' warning for the city and adjoining areas and asked the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation.​